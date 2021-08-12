Austin Bold rumored to relocate to Fort Worth

Austin Bold FC, playing in the USL Championship, is being reported to be relocating to Fort Worth, possibly for the 2022 season. This team hopes to play in the proposed Fort Worth soccer stadium, to be constructed at the intersection of 35W and Basswood, currently known as the Fort Worth Star Development.

The report aligns with behind-the-scenes chatter 3rd Degree has been hearing for the last couple of months.

The proposed stadium, as reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, will seat 10,000 in a design similar to that recently built by Louisville City FC.

The team will also change ownership, with Neltex Sports Group, LLC, buying the franchise. Neltex currently owns Texas United of USL League Two, as well as the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association of Independent Pro Baseball. Neltex is headed by Donnie Nelson, former Dallas Mavericks general manager and current partner of the Dallas Sidekicks.

Should the team relocate before the stadium project is complete, the Keller ISD Athletic Complex is the most likely temporary home. The new stadium, when completed, will be shared between the USL team and Keller ISD.

The complex will include 16 training fields which can also be used for youth soccer events, as well as a 1,200 seat performing arts venue modeled after a similar one operated by Austin ISD.

The project is still under deliberation by both the City of Fort Worth and Keller ISD.

Official statement from Austin Bold FC: pic.twitter.com/H7xmfUfszR — Austin Bold FC (@AustinBoldFC) August 12, 2021

Potential Fort Worth soccer stadium. (Courtesy HNTB)