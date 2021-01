All-Time Academy Pros

This is a list of every FC Dallas Academy player that we know of that has played for a professional or semi-professional soccer team indoors or outdoors.

I have chosen not to include amateur players at North Texas SC or any other club. This list is pro contracted and paid players only.

The list is organized by birth year – youngest to oldest – and I have listed each team they played for that I can find.

2003

Name Professional Clubs Justin Che FC Dallas, North Texas SC Jonathan Gomez Louisville City Ricardo Pepi FC Dallas, North Texas SC Dante Sealy FC Dallas, North Texas SC

2002

Name Professional Clubs Joel Bustamante SpVgg Fürth Nico Carrera Holstein Kiel Diego Letayf Tigres U20 Santiago Munoz * Santos Laguna David Rodriguez North Texas SC, Atlético San Luis Jonathan Tomkinson Norwich City

Note: * Munoz is a slight cheat, he played for FC Dallas El Paso.

2001

Name Professional Clubs Johan Gomez FC Porto B Ivan Juarez FK Permasens II U23 Charlie Kelman * Southend United, Queens Park Rangers Gibran Rayo North Texas SC Bryan Reynolds FC Dallas, North Texas SC Thomas Roberts FC Dallas, North Texas SC Jaden Servania Birmingham Legion Tanner Tessmann FC Dallas, North Texas SC

Note: * Kelman was an FCD Premier player.

2000

Name Professional Clubs Imanol Almaguer North Texas SC Edwin Cerrillo FC Dallas, North Texas SC Jesus Ferreira FC Dallas, Tulsa Roughnecks Chris Richards FC Dallas, Bayern Munich

1999

Name Professional Clubs Carlos Avilez North Texas SC, FC Dallas Shaft Brewer LAFC, Phoenix Rising, Fram Larvik Chris Cappis Hobro IK Ronaldo Damus North Texas SC Brecc Evans North Texas SC, Austin Bold Emmanuel Paga San Antonio FC, Inter Allies FC, Vision Paxton Pokymal FC Dallas Brandon Servania FC Dallas, Tulsa Roughnecks, North Texas SC

1998

Name Professional Clubs Reggie Cannon FC Dallas, Boavista Weston McKennie Schalke 04, Jeventus Hector Montalvo Tigres Premier, North Texas SC Edwin Munjoma FC Dallas Arturo Rodriguez North Texas SC, Real Monarchs, Pheonix Rising Devin Vega San Antonio FC, Pheonix Rising, FC Tucson, Real Monarchs Alex Zendejas FC Dallas, Chivas, Atlético Zacatepec, Necaxa

1997

Name Professional Clubs Coy Craft FC Dallas, OKC Energy, Miami FC 2, Nyköpings BIS Niko Hämäläinen Queens Park Rangers, Dagenham & Redbridge, LAFC, Kilmarnock. Philip Ponder North Texas SC

1996

Name Professional Clubs Jordan Cano FC Dallas, OKC Energy Emerson Hyndman Fulham, AFC Bournemouth, Rangers, Hibernian, Atlanta United Shaq Moore Huracan, Oviedo B, Levante B, Levante, Reus, Tenerife Cesar Murillo North Texas SC, Greenville Triumph Oscar Romero North Texas SC, Mesquite Outlaws

1995

Names Professional Clubs Kellyn Acosta FC Dallas, Colorado Rapids Jesse Gonzalez FC Dallas Kris Reaves FC Dallas, Colorado Springs Switchbacks

1994

Name Professional Clubs Bobby Edet Fort Worth Vaqueros Richard Orozco Meaquite Outlaws Richard Sanchez FC Dallas, Ft Lauderdale Strikers, Tigres, Tampico Madero, Chicago Fire, Sportig KC, Sporting KC II

1993

Name Professional Clubs Mikey Ambrose Austin Aztex, Orlando City B, Orlando City, Atlanta United, Charleston Battery, Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami Jack Coleman Carolina Railhawks Eduardo “Pollo” Cortes Indy Eleven, Saint Louis FC, FC Dallas, NTX Rayados, Fort Worth Vaqueros, North Texas SC, Mesquite Outlaws Danny Garcia FC Dallas, Arizona United, San Antonio FC Aaron Guillen Austin Aztex, FC Dallas, Tulsa Toughnecks, North Carolina FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies. Zhuang Jiajie Wenzhou Provenza, Hangzhou Greentown, Hunan Billows, Qingdao Huanghai Jonathan Top FC Dallas, Arizona United, C.S.D. Comunicaciones

1992

Name Professional Clubs Moises Hernandez FC Dallas, Comunicaciones, Deportivo Saprissa, Rayo OKC, San Antonio FC, Antigua Bryan Leyva FC Dallas, Chivas, Dallas City FC (NPSL) Ruben Luna FC Dallas, San Antonio Scorpions, Atlanta Silverbacks, Inter Playa del Carmen, Rio Grande Valley FC Victor Ulloa FC Dallas, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami

1991

Name Professional Clubs Bradlee Baladez FC Dallas, Ft Lauderdale Strikers, Arizona United, Carolina Railhawks, Mesquite Outlaws Ramiro Funes Mori River Plate, Everton, Villarreal Rogelio Funes Mori River Plate, Benfica, Benfica B, Eskişehirspor, CF Monterrey Damian Rosales Austin Aztex, Arizona United London Woodbury FC Dallas, Arizona United, New England Revolution, Nashville SC, Austin Bold

And that’s it. As far as I know there were no 1990 or older players in the Academy. These 1991s and 1992s were in the very first U18 team when it was announced.

Bryan Leyva was the first Homegrown signing follow shortly by Victor Ulloa, Moises Hernandez, and Ruben Luna.

Victor Ulloa 28, Moises Hernandez 29, and Ruben Luna 34 sign with FC Dallas in 2010. (FCD Communications)