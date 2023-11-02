Alan Velasco to have surgery to repair season-ending knee injury

FC Dallas has announced that midfielder Alan Velasco suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee during FC Dallas’ Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs first round match against the Seattle Sounders on Monday, October 30 at Lumen Field in Seattle.



According to Coach Nico Estevez, Velasco will undergo surgery when the knee reaches a condition to facilitate the operation. In most cases, this is related to swelling and inflammation.

Coach Estevez further stated the expected recovery time for this kind of injury is 9 to 10 months.