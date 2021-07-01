Acosta in as five FCD team mates miss Gold Cup roster

FC Dallas had nine academy alumni named to Gregg Berhalter’s preliminary roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup but all five of the current crop of FC Dallas players will miss at least the group stage of the tournament.

Berhalter’s final 23-man roster names FC Dallas products Reggie Cannon, Shaq Moore, and Kellyn Acosta but there was no room for Paxton Pomykal, Justin Che, Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, or Tanner Tessmann. Berhalter did highlight the very recent return to first team action for both Pomykal and Ferreira.

Berhalter on Pomykal: "A guy who's just getting back to fitness and it's just a little bit late on where he's at. Jesus Ferreira is another guy, Ricardo Pepi … they were right on the cusp of it but there hasn't been enough yet to show that they need to be involved in this" — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) July 1, 2021

Bryan Acosta was named to his fourth Gold Cup roster on Wednesday as Honduras finalized its squad. Acosta will be Dallas’ only loss at present as Dallas plays seven times between the July 6 start of the USMNT camp and the Gold Cup Final on August 10.

Former Dallas Homegrown Alex Zendejas lost out in his bid to make Mexico’s roster. The 23-year-old was cut when Tata Martino trimmed his provisional roster from 60 players to 45.

USMNT GOLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United; 64/0),Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 1/0)

DEFENDERS (8): George Bello (Atlanta United; 1/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 18/1), Shaq Moore (Tenerife/ESP; 5/0), Donovan Pines (D.C. United; 0/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 3/1), James Sands (New York City FC; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 3/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 14/2)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 31/2), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 24/7), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 20/0), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 12/0)

FORWARDS: (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 35/8), Daryl Dike (Orlando City; 3/1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/FRA; 3/2), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 56/12)