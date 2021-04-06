’96 Retro MLS/Burn Collection Launches

Originally slated for 2020 and the 25th season of MLS, the league – working with Mitchell & Ness nad New Era – has launched their retro-inspired apparel collaboration – Since ’96. Here are some of the details and images of the Dallas Burn collection.

Color-Blocked hoodie. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The Since ’96 collection features a Mitchell & Ness polo, sublimed mesh jersey, ‘90s color-blocked hoodie, a windbreaker jacket, and long-sleeve shirt, as well as four types of hats from New Era: the 950 Jersey Hook, 2930 Ripped, 920 Fan Fave, and the Winter Knit.

“After an amazing 25 years of Major League Soccer, we’re honored to launch our Since ’96 retro collaboration to celebrate the Clubs that laid the League’s foundation for its explosive growth,” said Carter Ladd, MLS SVP.

Showcasing 11 clubs’ – LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Dallas Burn (FC Dallas), D.C. United, Seattle Sounders, The Wiz (Sporting Kansas City), Vancouver 86ers (Whitecaps), Portland Timbers and San Jose Clash (Earthquakes) – the collection will feature an embossed ‘since ‘96’ hangtag. Clubs established in 1996 will also have a ‘founding club’ embellishment on the garment.

The collection is currently available at Soccer90, located next to the National Soccer Hall of Fame at the south end of Toyota Stadium, as well as the FC Dallas Fan Shop at Toyota Stadium. Slap bracelets will be available as a gift with purchase at both stores and will feature the retro club marks in a ‘90’s-inspired pattern. The collection is now available in team retail stores, stadiums, Dicks Sporting Goods and online at MLSstore.com, with apparel prices starting at $30.

More Images

New Era Cap. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Sublimed mesh jersey. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Color-Blocked hoodie. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

New Era Cap. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Long-sleeve shirt. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Peter came across an app selling the throwback stuff as well, including the windbreaker and a 1996 style primary jerseys which is only missing the giant horse on the front for accuracy.