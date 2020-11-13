3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 85 now available

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast… The Trio is back together to celebrate Buzz’s 50th birthday! Ok, not really. They’re back together to talk all things FC Dallas. Although we couldn’t do a pod without discussing the US Men’s performance versus Wales. Then it’s a dive into the Minnesota United debacle and a preview of the FC Dallas playoff match against the Portland Timbers. There are, in fact, reasons for optimism even if you might see a screwy lineup. Music by Pappy Check.

