3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 78 is now available

3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 78 is brought to you by Pappy Check. You can check out his latest album DirkDirkDirk on Spotify, Tidal, or Apple Music. (Some lyrics NSFW.)

This week Peter, Dan, and Buzz break down the two FC Dallas matches against Sporting KC and Atlanta United, talk mentality, discuss the missing FCD offensive piece, decide if Jara is the 9 FCD has needed, chat about the rise of Tessmann, and explore the great Edwin Cerrillo mystery. All that and more on 3rd Degree the Podcast.

Youtube Version coming soon…