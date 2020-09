Your friendly neighborhood trio of Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick break down the state of FC Dallas after the hometown club took on Minnesota United and Sporting KC this week. The talk centers on the ascendancy of Bryan Acosta, what’s wrong with the FCD midfield, Fafa Picault’s big – then missing – contribution, and Los Toros’ defensive defense. Plus they weigh in on a big one – should Michael Barrios be benched.

Youtube Version