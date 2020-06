With Buzz traveling, Dan talked to the presidents of the Dallas Beer Guardians and El Matador, Steven Goold and Luis Dollar.

As well as discussing the news of Jesse Gonzalez’s suspension and the MLS is Back Tournament, the DBG and EM heads talk about what their groups have been doing through the COVID-19 enforced shutdown, plans for their return to Toyota Stadium, and how they intend to support the team from afar while FCD are in Orlando.