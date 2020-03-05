It’s a coronavirus-free episode #52, filled with reactions from the FC Dallas opening day win, preview Mr. Henry’s visit and other stuff a hardcore needs in their existence.
Enjoy…
Youtube version coming Friday…
I disagree with Peter’s assertion that Jesus can’t or won’t make the play that Pomykal did to score. He did basically the same thing last year against Houston (2:52 – receives a pass into space around midfield, challenges the backpeddling backline, gets by a man instead of combining in the box, but then finishes smartly): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGwjmyLPtbg