3rd Degree the Podcast Episode #115 now available

Buzz is still on his travels as your regular trio look forward to FC Dallas’ return to action this weekend discussing what FC Dallas may look like – Will the new guy play? Does Paxton get his start? Does Che earn his debut, or is there even a fit center back left?

They also cover Schon’s Euro moment, Justin Che’s potential Bayern move, what Thomas Roberts does next, and save time for a small debate on whether FC Dallas should take a leaf out of the Austin FC playbook or if it’s simply a hype train to nowhere.

3rd Degree the Podcast is brought to you by Soccer90.com. 25% Off Sitewide for All 3rd Degree Podcast listeners with Promo Code 3RDDEGREE on Soccer90.com.

Music by Pappy Check.