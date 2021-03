Buzz, Dan, and Peter discuss the reaction to the new FCD “Community Kit”, Olympic Qualifying Roster news, jersey numbers, a Thomas Roberts update and ask the question if the success of the Academy has begun to overshadow the actual MLS product.

Music by Pappy Check.