2020 FC Dallas schedule released

Here is the complete schedule for the 2020 FC Dallas MLS Regular Season along with some notes and points of interest. The season kicks off with a home opener against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, February 29 at 5PM CT.

Notes and Points of Interest

The annual July 4th game is against San Jose Earthquakes at 7 pm CT.

FCD plays every Western Conference team twice and 10 of the Eastern teams once. FCD does not face Atlanta United, New England Revolution, or Toronto FC in 2020

28 matches on Saturday
3 on Sunday
2 on Wednesday
1 on Thursday (@ Houston during rivalry week)

Home / Road by Month
Feb – 1 home
Mar – 1 home / 2 road
Apr – 1 home / 3 road
May – 3 home / 2 away
June – 2 home / 3 away
July – 3 home / 2 away
Aug – 3 home / 3 away
Sept – 3 home / 1 away
Oct – 1 away

The three home games in September make for a good finish ratio for FCD.

While August seems really loaded, it’s actually just a trick of the calendar as there’s only one midweek game of the 6. There just ended up being 5 Saturdays in the month.

There’s a Friday / Sunday set in September against LAFC and Seattle. That’s not a very nice combo. The Thursday / Sunday in August against Houston and Nashville is, comparatively, a lot easier with poorer teams and a larger gap.

FCD’s first US Open Cup game will be between April 21-23. I inserted the first Cup game below. You can find the rest here. If FCD advances, June gets really busy as there could be two Cup games inserted into the 5 games on the plate creating 3 straight weeks with a Wednesday game.

2020 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule

DATEOpponentTIME (CT)
Sat, Feb 29vs Philadelphia Union5:00 PM
Sat, Mar 7vs Montreal Impact2:00 PM
Sat, Mar 14at New York City FC11:30 AM
Sat, Mar 21at Seattle Sounders9:00 PM
Sat, Apr 4vs LAFC2:30 PM
Sat, Apr 11at Portland Timbers9:30 PM
Sat, Apr 18at Minnesota United7:00 PM
April 21-23FCD USOC 3rd Round GameTBD
Sat, Apr 25at Colorado Rapids8:00 PM
Sat, May 2vs Chicago Fire7:30 PM
Sat, May 9at Nashville SC7:00 PM
Sat, May 16vs Houston Dynamo7:30 PM
Sat, May 23at Vancouver Whitecaps3:00 PM
Sat, May 30vs Sporting Kansas City7:30 PM
Sat, Jun 6at Real Salt Lake7:00 PM
Sat, Jun 13at Inter Miami7:00 PM
Wed, Jun 17vs Columbus Crew7:30 PM
Sat, Jun 20vs Minnesota United7:30 PM
Sat, Jun 27at FC Cincinnati6:30 PM
Wed, Jul 1at DC United7:00 PM
Sat, Jul 4vs San Jose Earthquakes7:00 PM
Sat, Jul 11vs LA Galaxy7:30 PM
Sat, Jul 18vs Orlando City7:30 PM
Sat, Jul 25at Sporting Kansas City7:30 PM
Sat, Aug 1at New York Red Bulls6:30 PM
Sat, Aug 8vs Real Salt Lake7:30 PM
Sat, Aug 15vs Colorado Rapids7:30 PM
Thu, Aug 20at Houston Dynamo8:30 PM
Sun, Aug 23vs Nashville SC7:30 PM
Sat, Aug 29at San Jose Earthquakes9:00 PM
Sat, Sep 5vs Portland Timbers7:30 PM
Fri, Sep 11at LAFC9:30 PM
Sun, Sep 20vs Seattle Sounders4:00 PM
Sat, Sep 26vs Vancouver Whitecaps8:00 PM
Sun, Oct 4at LA Galaxy3:30 PM

National TV

3/07 vs Montreal Impact on Canada’s TVA
3/14 vs Los Angeles FC on Univision
5/23 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Canada’s TSN/CTV
6/06 at Real Salt Lake on UniMás
6/13 at Inter Miami CF on UniMás
7/04 vs San Jose Earthquakes on UniMás
8/20 at Houston Dynamo on UniMás

The 2020 local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

