2020 FC Dallas Schedule Phase 3 released including two extra derby games

The remaining schedule for FC Dallas’ 2020 regular season – Phase 3 – is out and it’s headlined by another pair of Texas Derby games. Inter Miami’s visit to Frisco is among the final nine games taking FCD into November and the rearranged MLS Cup Playoffs.

Reaming 2020 FC Dallas Schedule

Match #DateOpponentVenueTime (CT)TV
12*Wed Sep 23Atlanta UnitedMercedes-Benz Stadium6:00 PMFSSW+/FCDTV
13*Sun Sep 27Orlando City SCToyota Stadium7:30 PMFSSW/FCDTV
14Sat Oct 3Columbus CrewToyota Stadium7:30 PMTXA21/FCDTV
15Wed Oct 7Houston DynamoBBVA Stadium7:00 PMFSSW/FCDTV
16Sun Oct 11Minnesota United FCToyota Stadium7:30 PMFSSW/FCDTV
17Wed Oct 14Sporting Kansas CityToyota Stadium7:30 PMFSSW/FCDTV
18Tue Oct 20Nashville SCNissan Stadium7:30 PMFS1
19Sat Oct 24Real Salt LakeRio Tinto Stadium8:30 PMTXA21/FCDTV
20Wed Oct 28Inter Miami CFToyota Stadium7:30 PMFSSW/FCDTV
21Sat Oct 31Houston DynamoToyota Stadium2:30 PMUnivision/TUDN
23Sun Nov 8Minnesota United FCAllianz Field5:30 PMFSSW/FCDTV
* Previously Phase two game

The final nine games will see two national broadcasts. Dallas’ trip to Nashville for the third make-up game from MLS is Back Tournament will be aired on FS1 on Tuesday, October 20. The fourth and final leg of the Texas Derby will take place at Toyota Stadium on Halloween, and will feature in Univision’s 2:30 pm slot.

Franco Jara FCD v Nashville 8-12-20 1003
Franco Jara pulls the trigger on a long-range blast against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

The remaining games will be split between Fox Sports Southwest and TXA21, in addition to streaming options presented locally.

FC Dallas will not make any west coast trips in the 2020 regular season, as the final five away games will take the team to play Real Salt Lake and Nashville SC, in addition, to return trips to Minnesota United and Houston.

A second visit to Nashville will be scheduled at a later date to complete the 23-game regular season.

The team’s trip to Allianz Stadium on November 8th will form part of MLS’ Decision Day as all 26 teams kick off simultaneously at 5:30pm.

The rescheduled MLS Cup playoffs will begin shortly after, as 18 teams attempt to get to MLS Cup on December 12.

The Eastern Conference will feature 10 qualifiers due to two extra teams residing in the East for 2020.

Dallas sits third in the Western Conference, and would host the sixth-place Colorado Rapids as things currently stand.

