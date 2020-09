FC Dallas Academy striker Collin Smith has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for his performance against FC Tucson.

Smith scored his first goal with North Texas SC, on three shots, with 82% passing accuracy. He also drew two fouls.

Smith just moved up to the FCD U19s this year and was expected to be a key part of that time. Given his performances for NTXSC it may be some times before he rejoins the Academy.

Week 9's best, presented by @CleerAudio: — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) September 15, 2020

69' – GOAL!! It's Collin Smith who scores the second of the match! 🔥#TUCvNTX pic.twitter.com/Lvet1nRezM — 🏆 – North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 13, 2020