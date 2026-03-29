Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U10 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U10 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U10 North.  From the U14 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet. 

Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19U17U14U13, U12 NorthU12 SouthU11 South, U10 North
GA Cup U16U15

FC Dallas U10 South – 2016s and 2017s

Head Coach: Zach Loyd

This group is about half-and-half 2016s (7) and 2017s (8). There’s quite a bit of change from the start of the season.

FC Dallas U10 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No.PlayerPos.YearNotes
33Ethan Gutierrez2016 
35Christopher Marquez2016 
37Ethan Corbray2016 
40David Llamas2016 
41Theodore Abbey2016 
42Logan Sylvester2017 U9.
45Dorian Suarez2017 U9.
46Raul Rodriguez2016 
47Hendrix Hightower2017 U9.
48Jude Miscavage2017 U9.
49Julian Palacios2017 U9.
51Aiden LuevanosG2016 
53Luis Torres2017 U9.
57Eli Quill2017 Another Quill!! U9.
58Leonel Leal2017 U9.

If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.

FC Dallas U10 North Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket C

DateTimeOpponenetLocation
March 302 pmBVB IA Texas PreECNL Yellow South (Rivas)DSP #15
March 311 pmAtletico Dallas Youth Pre ECNL ChallinorRichland #15
April 111 amRaptors Fútbol ClubDSP #17

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.

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