Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U10 North. From the U14 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.

Previous teams:

Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14, U13, U12 North, U12 South, U11 South, U10 North

GA Cup U16, U15

FC Dallas U10 South – 2016s and 2017s

Head Coach: Zach Loyd

This group is about half-and-half 2016s (7) and 2017s (8). There’s quite a bit of change from the start of the season.

FC Dallas U10 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No. Player Pos. Year Notes 33 Ethan Gutierrez 2016 35 Christopher Marquez 2016 37 Ethan Corbray 2016 40 David Llamas 2016 41 Theodore Abbey 2016 42 Logan Sylvester 2017 U9. 45 Dorian Suarez 2017 U9. 46 Raul Rodriguez 2016 47 Hendrix Hightower 2017 U9. 48 Jude Miscavage 2017 U9. 49 Julian Palacios 2017 U9. 51 Aiden Luevanos G 2016 53 Luis Torres 2017 U9. 57 Eli Quill 2017 Another Quill!! U9. 58 Leonel Leal 2017 U9.

If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.

FC Dallas U10 North Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket C

Date Time Opponenet Location March 30 2 pm BVB IA Texas PreECNL Yellow South (Rivas) DSP #15 March 31 1 pm Atletico Dallas Youth Pre ECNL Challinor Richland #15 April 1 11 am Raptors Fútbol Club DSP #17

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.