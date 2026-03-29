Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U10 North. From the U14 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.
Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14, U13, U12 North, U12 South, U11 South, U10 North
GA Cup U16, U15
FC Dallas U10 South – 2016s and 2017s
Head Coach: Zach Loyd
This group is about half-and-half 2016s (7) and 2017s (8). There’s quite a bit of change from the start of the season.
FC Dallas U10 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup
This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Year
|Notes
|33
|Ethan Gutierrez
|2016
|35
|Christopher Marquez
|2016
|37
|Ethan Corbray
|2016
|40
|David Llamas
|2016
|41
|Theodore Abbey
|2016
|42
|Logan Sylvester
|2017
|U9.
|45
|Dorian Suarez
|2017
|U9.
|46
|Raul Rodriguez
|2016
|47
|Hendrix Hightower
|2017
|U9.
|48
|Jude Miscavage
|2017
|U9.
|49
|Julian Palacios
|2017
|U9.
|51
|Aiden Luevanos
|G
|2016
|53
|Luis Torres
|2017
|U9.
|57
|Eli Quill
|2017
|Another Quill!! U9.
|58
|Leonel Leal
|2017
|U9.
If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.
FC Dallas U10 North Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket C
|Date
|Time
|Opponenet
|Location
|March 30
|2 pm
|BVB IA Texas PreECNL Yellow South (Rivas)
|DSP #15
|March 31
|1 pm
|Atletico Dallas Youth Pre ECNL Challinor
|Richland #15
|April 1
|11 am
|Raptors Fútbol Club
|DSP #17
DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.