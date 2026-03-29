Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U11 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U11 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U11 South.  From the U14 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.

Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19U17U14U13, U12 North, U12 South
GA Cup U16U15

FC Dallas U11 North – 2015s

Head Coach: Clementin Oancea

This group is all 2015s, as no players are moving up to it.

There doesn’t seem to be a U11 North in the Dallas Cup; did they not qualify? This roster almost looks to be combined with North, although it does have more South.

FC Dallas U11 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No.PlayerPos.Notes
10Jude LoydZack Loyd’s son.
11Caleb Gutierrez
9Johnny Zavala
8Alex ZapataZapata Twins?
5Landon Reyes
4Ezra Threadgill
3Xavier ZapataZapata Twins?
53Luis Lopez
65Marcel MeyratNew?
73Sebastian SymondsU11 North
85Keaton WellsGU11 North
89Mykhailo DiuzhevU11 North
86Crosby SandersonU11 North
Jacob CanalesNew?
Elias BrownNew?

If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.

FC Dallas U11 South Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket E

DateTimeOpponenetLocation
March 3012:30 pmTyler FCRichland #18
March 312:30 pmDKSC – CAMARGORichland #18
April 111 amBVB IA Texas PreECNL Elite (Klassen)DSP #15

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.

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