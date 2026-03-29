Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U11 South. From the U14 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.

Previous teams:

Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14, U13, U12 North, U12 South

GA Cup U16, U15

FC Dallas U11 North – 2015s

Head Coach: Clementin Oancea

This group is all 2015s, as no players are moving up to it.

There doesn’t seem to be a U11 North in the Dallas Cup; did they not qualify? This roster almost looks to be combined with North, although it does have more South.

FC Dallas U11 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No. Player Pos. Notes 10 Jude Loyd Zack Loyd’s son. 11 Caleb Gutierrez 9 Johnny Zavala 8 Alex Zapata Zapata Twins? 5 Landon Reyes 4 Ezra Threadgill 3 Xavier Zapata Zapata Twins? 53 Luis Lopez 65 Marcel Meyrat New? 73 Sebastian Symonds U11 North 85 Keaton Wells G U11 North 89 Mykhailo Diuzhev U11 North 86 Crosby Sanderson U11 North Jacob Canales New? Elias Brown New?

If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.

FC Dallas U11 South Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket E

Date Time Opponenet Location March 30 12:30 pm Tyler FC Richland #18 March 31 2:30 pm DKSC – CAMARGO Richland #18 April 1 11 am BVB IA Texas PreECNL Elite (Klassen) DSP #15

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.