Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U11 South. From the U14 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.
Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14, U13, U12 North, U12 South
GA Cup U16, U15
FC Dallas U11 North – 2015s
Head Coach: Clementin Oancea
This group is all 2015s, as no players are moving up to it.
There doesn’t seem to be a U11 North in the Dallas Cup; did they not qualify? This roster almost looks to be combined with North, although it does have more South.
FC Dallas U11 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup
This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Notes
|10
|Jude Loyd
|Zack Loyd’s son.
|11
|Caleb Gutierrez
|9
|Johnny Zavala
|8
|Alex Zapata
|Zapata Twins?
|5
|Landon Reyes
|4
|Ezra Threadgill
|3
|Xavier Zapata
|Zapata Twins?
|53
|Luis Lopez
|65
|Marcel Meyrat
|New?
|73
|Sebastian Symonds
|U11 North
|85
|Keaton Wells
|G
|U11 North
|89
|Mykhailo Diuzhev
|U11 North
|86
|Crosby Sanderson
|U11 North
|Jacob Canales
|New?
|Elias Brown
|New?
If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.
FC Dallas U11 South Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket E
|Date
|Time
|Opponenet
|Location
|March 30
|12:30 pm
|Tyler FC
|Richland #18
|March 31
|2:30 pm
|DKSC – CAMARGO
|Richland #18
|April 1
|11 am
|BVB IA Texas PreECNL Elite (Klassen)
|DSP #15
DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.