Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U15s for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U15s for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup

We continue the detour from the Dallas Cup to the FC Dallas U15s, who are the second team heading to the Generation adidas Cup.

The GA Cup also kicks off this weekend with U15 and U16 age groups at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19, U17
GA Cup U16

FC Dallas U15s – 2011 (with four 2012s)

Head Coach: Scott James

This team will be without Benjí Flowers and David Jaimes, who got bumped up to the U16s, but gains four players from the 2012.

I do wonder why Sam Onsarigo is not on this roster.

The Buzz’s List

Through the happenstance of scheduling, I have only seen this team four or so times, and only in blowout wins. So my take on these players is still very raw, beyond the aforementioned Flowers (who makes my soccer head explode). I do have a couple of names I find intriguing, so that’s about the best I can do at this point. I really hope they get on TV at the GA Cup.

In the back, I’ve liked both Miguel Coriano and Rowan Lester at center back. Jackson Pea at left back has looked good. Daniel Villarreal, Jonathan Jiménez, Lenon Luccin, and TJ Olowu have also impressed at one time or another in midfield or up top.

Based on the internet reaction, Quincy Lamar appears to be a big recruiting get.

Of the 2012s, Angello Pastrán and Mateo Arriaga have both been highly touted to me, but I have not seen them yet.

FC Dallas U15s for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas. So hopefully it’s correct.

No.PlayerPos.YearNotes
2Jayden TranM/D2011Utility style player used in different spots.
5Jackson PeaLB2011US U14 National ID Camp.
7Jonathan Vargas62011Little brother of FCD 2009 Erick Vargas.
8Nasir YasinM2011New for 25-26 from Crossfire. US U14 National ID Camp.
9Lenon LuccinF/M2011Peter Luccin’s younger son. I’ve seen him play as a 9 or 8, technical, just like his older brother.
10Liam SchmitzM2011New for 25-26 from the Chicago Fire Academy. A lefty.
11TJ OlowuLW2011Lefty winger. New for 25-26 from Dallas Hornets.
13Jacob ModersohnG2011US U15 “futures” camp. Son of former pro keeper Mark Modersohn.
15Levi CagleF/M2011Moved up for 23-24 from ECNL Red.
16Arjun DasguptaM2011Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC.
19Jonathan JiménezF/M2011US U15 “futures” camp.
20Rowan LesterCB2011U15 Captain.
21Miguel CorianoCB2011US U15 “futures” camp. Joined FCD in 2024-25 through Sime Soccer. Puerto Rico U15. (Coriano-Alvarez)
26Jonathan VelaF/M2011Up from FCDY ECNL Red 11.
30Stephen ShevkunovG2012Up for 2024-25 from FCDY NTX Blue.
31Angello PastránCM2012A cuple of US U14 ID camps
51Mateo Arriaga102012U14s playmaker. A couple US U14 ID camps
75Danny VillatoroCB2012New for 25-26 from Dallas Hornets. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player.
?Quincy Lamar92011New in Jan ’26 from Chula Vista. I don’t have a number for him.

FC Dallas U15 GA Cup Schedule – Group B

DateTimeOpponenetLocation
March 27NoonToronto FCIMG #7
March 2811:30 amFC BayernIMG #8
March 29NoonLA GalaxyIMG #6

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