We continue the detour from the Dallas Cup to the FC Dallas U15s, who are the second team heading to the Generation adidas Cup.
The GA Cup also kicks off this weekend with U15 and U16 age groups at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19, U17
GA Cup U16
FC Dallas U15s – 2011 (with four 2012s)
Head Coach: Scott James
This team will be without Benjí Flowers and David Jaimes, who got bumped up to the U16s, but gains four players from the 2012.
I do wonder why Sam Onsarigo is not on this roster.
The Buzz’s List
Through the happenstance of scheduling, I have only seen this team four or so times, and only in blowout wins. So my take on these players is still very raw, beyond the aforementioned Flowers (who makes my soccer head explode). I do have a couple of names I find intriguing, so that’s about the best I can do at this point. I really hope they get on TV at the GA Cup.
In the back, I’ve liked both Miguel Coriano and Rowan Lester at center back. Jackson Pea at left back has looked good. Daniel Villarreal, Jonathan Jiménez, Lenon Luccin, and TJ Olowu have also impressed at one time or another in midfield or up top.
Based on the internet reaction, Quincy Lamar appears to be a big recruiting get.
Of the 2012s, Angello Pastrán and Mateo Arriaga have both been highly touted to me, but I have not seen them yet.
FC Dallas U15s for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup
This roster was obtained from FC Dallas. So hopefully it’s correct.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Year
|Notes
|2
|Jayden Tran
|M/D
|2011
|Utility style player used in different spots.
|5
|Jackson Pea
|LB
|2011
|US U14 National ID Camp.
|7
|Jonathan Vargas
|6
|2011
|Little brother of FCD 2009 Erick Vargas.
|8
|Nasir Yasin
|M
|2011
|New for 25-26 from Crossfire. US U14 National ID Camp.
|9
|Lenon Luccin
|F/M
|2011
|Peter Luccin’s younger son. I’ve seen him play as a 9 or 8, technical, just like his older brother.
|10
|Liam Schmitz
|M
|2011
|New for 25-26 from the Chicago Fire Academy. A lefty.
|11
|TJ Olowu
|LW
|2011
|Lefty winger. New for 25-26 from Dallas Hornets.
|13
|Jacob Modersohn
|G
|2011
|US U15 “futures” camp. Son of former pro keeper Mark Modersohn.
|15
|Levi Cagle
|F/M
|2011
|Moved up for 23-24 from ECNL Red.
|16
|Arjun Dasgupta
|M
|2011
|Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC.
|19
|Jonathan Jiménez
|F/M
|2011
|US U15 “futures” camp.
|20
|Rowan Lester
|CB
|2011
|U15 Captain.
|21
|Miguel Coriano
|CB
|2011
|US U15 “futures” camp. Joined FCD in 2024-25 through Sime Soccer. Puerto Rico U15. (Coriano-Alvarez)
|26
|Jonathan Vela
|F/M
|2011
|Up from FCDY ECNL Red 11.
|30
|Stephen Shevkunov
|G
|2012
|Up for 2024-25 from FCDY NTX Blue.
|31
|Angello Pastrán
|CM
|2012
|A cuple of US U14 ID camps
|51
|Mateo Arriaga
|10
|2012
|U14s playmaker. A couple US U14 ID camps
|75
|Danny Villatoro
|CB
|2012
|New for 25-26 from Dallas Hornets. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player.
|?
|Quincy Lamar
|9
|2011
|New in Jan ’26 from Chula Vista. I don’t have a number for him.
FC Dallas U15 GA Cup Schedule – Group B
|Date
|Time
|Opponenet
|Location
|March 27
|Noon
|Toronto FC
|IMG #7
|March 28
|11:30 am
|FC Bayern
|IMG #8
|March 29
|Noon
|LA Galaxy
|IMG #6