We continue the detour from the Dallas Cup to the FC Dallas U15s, who are the second team heading to the Generation adidas Cup.

The GA Cup also kicks off this weekend with U15 and U16 age groups at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Previous teams:

Dallas Cup U19, U17

GA Cup U16

FC Dallas U15s – 2011 (with four 2012s)

Head Coach: Scott James

This team will be without Benjí Flowers and David Jaimes, who got bumped up to the U16s, but gains four players from the 2012.

I do wonder why Sam Onsarigo is not on this roster.

The Buzz’s List

Through the happenstance of scheduling, I have only seen this team four or so times, and only in blowout wins. So my take on these players is still very raw, beyond the aforementioned Flowers (who makes my soccer head explode). I do have a couple of names I find intriguing, so that’s about the best I can do at this point. I really hope they get on TV at the GA Cup.

In the back, I’ve liked both Miguel Coriano and Rowan Lester at center back. Jackson Pea at left back has looked good. Daniel Villarreal, Jonathan Jiménez, Lenon Luccin, and TJ Olowu have also impressed at one time or another in midfield or up top.

Based on the internet reaction, Quincy Lamar appears to be a big recruiting get.

Of the 2012s, Angello Pastrán and Mateo Arriaga have both been highly touted to me, but I have not seen them yet.

FC Dallas U15s for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas. So hopefully it’s correct.

No. Player Pos. Year Notes 2 Jayden Tran M/D 2011 Utility style player used in different spots. 5 Jackson Pea LB 2011 US U14 National ID Camp. 7 Jonathan Vargas 6 2011 Little brother of FCD 2009 Erick Vargas. 8 Nasir Yasin M 2011 New for 25-26 from Crossfire. US U14 National ID Camp. 9 Lenon Luccin F/M 2011 Peter Luccin’s younger son. I’ve seen him play as a 9 or 8, technical, just like his older brother. 10 Liam Schmitz M 2011 New for 25-26 from the Chicago Fire Academy. A lefty. 11 TJ Olowu LW 2011 Lefty winger. New for 25-26 from Dallas Hornets. 13 Jacob Modersohn G 2011 US U15 “futures” camp. Son of former pro keeper Mark Modersohn. 15 Levi Cagle F/M 2011 Moved up for 23-24 from ECNL Red. 16 Arjun Dasgupta M 2011 Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC. 19 Jonathan Jiménez F/M 2011 US U15 “futures” camp. 20 Rowan Lester CB 2011 U15 Captain. 21 Miguel Coriano CB 2011 US U15 “futures” camp. Joined FCD in 2024-25 through Sime Soccer. Puerto Rico U15. (Coriano-Alvarez) 26 Jonathan Vela F/M 2011 Up from FCDY ECNL Red 11. 30 Stephen Shevkunov G 2012 Up for 2024-25 from FCDY NTX Blue. 31 Angello Pastrán CM 2012 A cuple of US U14 ID camps 51 Mateo Arriaga 10 2012 U14s playmaker. A couple US U14 ID camps 75 Danny Villatoro CB 2012 New for 25-26 from Dallas Hornets. Played in ’25 Dallas Cup as a guest player. ? Quincy Lamar 9 2011 New in Jan ’26 from Chula Vista. I don’t have a number for him.

FC Dallas U15 GA Cup Schedule – Group B