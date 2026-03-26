It’s that time again, everyone, as the Dallas Cup starts this weekend. As usual, I’m kicking our coverage off with the side FC Dallas will field in the U19 Super Group at the 2026 Dallas Cup.

But first, some important things need to be said.

This year, I’m only going to do the Academy boys rosters. I’m sorry for the Youth side, but with the ladies’ side of the Dallas Cup getting bigger and bigger, it’s just too many teams. I’m only one man, and last year was way too much. This year would have been worse with my move and current workload.

U19s isn’t really a thing in MLS Next now. FCD has a U18 team with five overage players. So, as you will see, FCD has added a few more older (and younger) players.

FC Dallas U19s – 2007 and 2008 (plus some 2009s)

Head Coach: Matias Asorey

With FCD adding some players from North Texas SC who fit the age limit – which is totally fair cause the Super Group teams often have lots of pros – and some top-tier players from the U17s, this is about as talent-heavy a group from FC Dallas as we’ve seen in the Dallas Cup Super Group in a bit.

I will indicate the pro contract players below in the notes.

The Buzz’s List

I was making a Buzz list and realized it’s like half this roster – not to mention all the players under contract already – it was getting kind of silly. So I just put all the notes in the roster section.

Long story short, everyone on this roster is quite good.

FC Dallas U19s for the 2026 Dallas Cup Super Group

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No. Player Pos Year Notes 3 Liam Vejrostek LB/CB 2009 Was #1 on my most recent Academy signing target list. LB turned CB, US Youth International. He’s young even for a U17 (2009) and is still just 16. Came to FCD from RSl Arizona back in ’21-’22. Class of ’28. 4 Mark Drygas CB 2009 The first of two good U17 CBs on this roster, Drygas is climbing up my ranks as he grows and his passing game keeps improving. He’s now my top FCD U17 CB He’s been with FCD since U12. 5 Ahmad Odom CB 2009 Good all-around, game-reading center back. Class of ’28 from high school. 6 Zach Molomo LB/CB 2008 Signed with NTSC, yet doesn’t ever play for them despite, IMO, having the highest upside in the 2008 class. One of the greatest talent-to-playing-time mysteries at FCD, I just can’t explain it. 7 Jordyn Eason W/F 2009 Eason takes sole possession of the “top U17 attacking talent” spot with the departure of Steel Cook. A bit on the short side, but can run at people and dribble past them; he’s really hard to dispossess. Mexico and US-eligible with camps for both. Came from LAFC back in ’22-’23. Was on my most recent Academy signing target list. 9 Christopher Salazar 9 2007 Committed to Wisconsin. High 9, physical and strong. Goal poacher. Joined FCD 22-23 from Solar SC. Has played for NTSC quite a bit in 2025 and 2026 (19 games, 2 starts, 1 goal). Class of ’26 from high school. 10 Marlon Luccin 8 2007 Older son of Peter Luccin, signed with NTSC in February 2025, getting bench minutes in 2026. Good technical skills. Class of ’26 from high school. 17 Christian Wygant RB 2009 Versatile, plays all over (RB, CB, 6). Even an emergency keeper. His pro future is at RB for me. US U17 camper. 1st team training invitee. Made NTSC debut. Joined FCD in 22-23. Was on my most recent Academy signing target list. 29 Samuel Sedeh F/W 2009 FCD hybrid contract (still in the Next Pro phase) and 16 years old. Brazilian American, joined FCD from BVB International Academy (Dallas). Seriously talented young player with wonderful touch and ability. Class of ’27 from high school. 30 Josue Fuentes G 2008 Honduras U17/U20. Also US eligible. 32 Jonah Gibson RB 2008 Signed a Next Pro contract with North Texas SC earlier this year. Was a Wake Forrest commit. Good size and physicality. Joined FCD Academy in 23-24 from Dallas Texans, was with Solar SC before Texans. 33 Gavin Vo 8 2008 Smart, versatile player. I’ve seen him at 8, LB, and CB. Quality all around game. “Just a good soccer player.” 35 Gio Alvarez 8 2008 Another versatile player. El Salvador U17. I’ve seen him get used all over the field. Frankly, I’m not sure what his best spot is. 36 Matt Razo 6/8 2008 Love the engine, will, and drive. Really dig him as a 6, love watching this kid play. “A warrior.” He’s been in some FCD 1st team training. Was on my most recent Academy signing target list. 38 Wyatt Easterly CB 2008 Oregon State commit. Converted last year from RB to CB, where I like him much more. Has played for NTSC. Was on my most recent Academy signing target list. 40 Aiden Bernklau Wostl 9 2008 Joined FCD for 23-24 from IMG Academy. 43 Aiden Jordan G 2008 UNC Greensboro commit. Emerging keeper talent, he got to train with the USMNT last year (in Dallas). Made his NTSC debut this year as an Academy player. Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar. Was on my most recent Academy signing target list. 47 Andre Saucedo 10/8 2008 My top 2008 for quite a while. FCD seems not to value him as I do. Shorter but stocky and strong on the ball. Mexico U15/U16/U17. Joined from Solar after U13s. Was on my most recent Academy signing target list. 49 Bruno Luna LB/W 2008 Rogers State commit. Joined in 22-23 from Barca Acad. 51 Christian Hernandez 6/CB 2008 “Nano” Joined FCD for 22-23 from Dallas Texans, where he was captain when they won ECNL Champ in ’22. Good leader. 53 Gabriel Watkins RB 2008 Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar. 55 Jaidyn Contreras LW/RWB 2007 FC Dallas Homegrown. Plays a bunch for NTSC in ’25 and ’26. Nominally a wing, but since FCD is wingless these days, he’s playing a lot of right wing back. His left foot is almost as good as his right. Class of ’26 from high school.

If I missed any college commits, let me know.