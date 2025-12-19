Potential winter ’25-’26 FC Dallas Academy signings watch list

It’s that time of year, FC Dallas fans, time for the semiannual 3rd Degree list of potential Academy signings.

The fact that kids are on a different cycle than the pro team always makes this interesting, as most of them graduate high school in May. That will all change in 2027 with the MLS calendar flip.

Remember, this isn’t a pure talent list; it’s NOT a “best talent in the Academy list,” it’s a potential signing list. Time is a factor. I’m not putting some 12-year-old on the list even if they are Messi’s kid.

So, for this list, we’re not just talking Homegrowns (rarer for the Academy now), but mostly hybrid deals (more common), and straight Next Pro deals (almost as many as hybrids these days).

Off the List!

Two players are moving off the list from the 2025 summer window target version.

1. Ian Charles – Went to UCLA

2. Michael Cortellessa – Went to Harvard.

A 2008 Class Disclaimer

We need to talk about the 2008s. Like the 2004 class, this group has historically underachieved.

FCD/NTX has already signed two 2008s, Isaiah Kaakoush (from Barca USA) and Zach Molomo on straight Next Pro deals, and I don’t believe they see any HG/Hybrids in the class. Perhaps a couple more straight Next Pro deals? Time will tell. (For context, FCD signed seven kids from the 2007 class)

You see, none, that’s right, none of the 2008 guys on my list here today have yet to crack the North Texas SC squad, at least not for real. A cup of coffee, maybe, some training time. Cracking North Texas SC this will be the next step for all these guys. Can they make the move up?

Anyway, this might be a quiet Academy signing window. Like, no signings quiet.

Potential Winter 2025-26 FCD Academy Signing List

Remember, time is a factor…

This is my list, and it’s mine alone. I’ve built my takes on these kids from years of watching them. Some influence comes from FCD’s behaviour (as they telegraph who they are interested in) and by talking to talent watchers, scouts, coaches, and others inside the org.

1. Liam Vejrostek – Left Back or Left Center Back, 2009 (Previously #3)

Vejrostek (the J is silent) is a 2009. Not only is he a 2009, but he’s a late-in-the-year 2009, so he’s a class of 2028 from high school. That makes him 15 (16 on Dec 29). Yet even at 15, he’s still top of the list. He’s been a US U16/U17/U18.

Vejrostek came up as a left back, and he’s played as a holding mid too. But more and more, I hear he’s playing center back as he gets taller. Tremendously talented and highly regarded, I think he’s in line for a homegrown deal – or at his age, a hybrid deal probably – and, like Caleb Swann last winter, is the only player I think we might see him sign a hybrid deal this window.

Liam Vejrostek at 2025 GA Cup.

2. Andre Saucedo – Central Midfield, 2008 (Previously #4)

Saucedo is, for me, the best player in the 2008 class, I dig his game, and he’s running out of time. He has till May to prove to FCD he can cut it. I think I like him more than FCD does.

He’s worked hard to develop a two-way game from being a pure 10 when I first saw him at 14. From the reports I have from this fall, he’s playing in a lot of double 8 looks with the #4 player on this list.

Saucedo’s a bit undersized, but he’s undersized like a bulldog rather than a pug. He has balance and core strength, so he can take hits from bigger guys and fight them off. He’s got a boatload of call-ups for various Mexico Youth National teams.

While he is tough as nails, 8 is a crowded position at FCD. He’s signed with an agent, Promofut. Given that agent, perhaps it’s more likely he’ll end up playing in Mexico.

Andre Saucedo, 2025. (Courtesy Wheels Images)

3. Christian Wygant – Right Back, 2009 (Previously #5)

Wygant is a fantastically versatile player; he’s played center back, holding mid, right back, and even an emergency goalkeeper, that I know of. As a U16, he got a first-team scrimmage invite to play right back and go head-to-head against Alan Velasco. While he can handle other positions, I think right back is his future.

FCD has a bunch of right backs, but there’s a lot of unproven and injured talent in that path. There’s no hurry with Wygant being in the high school class of 2027, but he’s a homegrown level talent in my book. And I think the next pro right back in the pipe.

Christian. Wygant, 2025. (Courtesy Christian. Wygant)

4. “Steel” Cook – Attacking Mid, 2009. (Previously #6)

The most pure playing making 10 in some time in the Academy (since Thomas Roberts). I’ve also seen him play false-9 and wing. Cook made his North Texas SC debut back in July 2024 and remains the youngest player to do so in club history at 14 years, 9 months, and 8 days. The talent is undeniable, and he’s gotten some US YNT call-ups.

He’s been playing up with the U18s (an Academy age of emphasis), mostly in a double 8, rather than playing with the U17s (his natural age). I’d like to see him start getting some North Texas benches and real minutes. Class of 2028.

Notably, he already has an agent (CAA Stellar), and he’s a big talent for the future. Named a 2025 MLS Next All-Star.

Steel Cook celebrates his goal at the MLS Next Pro All-Star Game. (Courtesy MLS)

5. Jordyn Eason – Left Wing, 2009, (Previously Unranked)

I’ve had a couple of people I trust tell me they think Eason might be the best attacking talent in the 2009s rather than Cook. I have Cook slightly ahead, as you can see here, but the margin is basically meaningless. Eason often plays up with the U18s as well.

Eason came from LAFC way back when and is Mexico and US-eligible. He had some U16 camps for both. Clas of 2027.

A dynamic slasher from the left wing, he can carve up a couple of players at a time. Eason did make a North Texas SC roster last season but didn’t play. He’s one to watch for sure.

Jordyn Eason takes on the Crew Academy. (Pic by Marc Anthony)

6. Matthew Razo – Holding Mid, 2008 (Previously #7)

Edgar Matthew Razo is blessed with a relentless motor and a never-quit willpower. For me, he’s Edwin Carrillo with more engine and grit, which is saying something. I’ve seen him deploy as a 6 or 8, and I think a deep 6 is his future.

He’s been in first-team training a time or two (see pic, far right with white cleats). This kid has been a personal favorite of mine to watch since he was a U14. He’s a warrior, and I put him on here cause I like him as a player so much.

He graduates this May, so like Saucedo, the clock is ticking, and he needs an NTSC breakthrough soon. Probably a straight Next Pro deal candidate, if anything.

Matthew Razo (Far right) takes part in FC Dallas’ first team training. April 24, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

7. Wyatt Easterly – Center Back, 2008 (Previously Unranked)

Easterly has always had size and athleticism. He plays fearlessly, and coming up as a right back, he loved to get forward and could score. I’ve seen him play some wing, too. But he always looked too wild to me, too out of control, too unrefined.

Then I saw him at center back, and oh boy did I like that better. So does everyone else apparently, cause I think he’s shifted over as his primary position. He brings that energy and tenacity to defending. Easterly made his North Texas debut this fall and has since signed with Oregon State. He’s gotten 1st team training, for which I got a positive report.

I’ve put him on here cause he’s probably off to college in May. But if he sneaks into the rotation at NTSC, that could change things.

FC Dallas U16 midfielder Wyatt Easterly dribbles across the field in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

8. Aiden Jordan – Goalkeeper, 2008 (Previously Unranked)

AJ has quietly been climbing the FCD keeper ranks since joining from Solar back in 2023. He’s had extended training time with both North Texas SC and FC Dallas. He’s also been on a couple of North Texas SC benches. And recently, he trained with the US Men’s National Team when they were in town. I don’t have an official height, but I think he’s about 6’2″.

My expectation is that Jordan will be the primary NTSC backup to Nico Montoya this season. That’s the next step on the pro keeper pathway at FCD. If those chances don’t come, even a game or two, then we’ll start looking for him to head to college. Which is also fine, keepers mature (in soccer), late.