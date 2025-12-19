Atletico Dallas acquires UPSL team to be reserve side

Atletico Dallas has further expanded its organization with the acquisition of UPSL side FC Dallas Dynamo.

A former three-time Metroplex Premier League champion, Dynamo recently completed its fall season in the UPSL Premier Division’s Texas North Conference. After tying its record finish of third place, the team reached the conference playoff semifinal for the first time, falling 4-0 to FORO SC. FORO would go on to win the final to advance to Saturday’s round of 32 in the UPSL National Playoffs.

“The creation of Atletico Dallas II is a vital step in building out our sporting project as a fully integrated football club,” said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director of Atletico Dallas. “We are honored to welcome Leo Stoica and the players of FC Dallas Dynamo into the Atletico Dallas family. This team will serve an important role by providing young players a chance to compete in men’s football, while also offering a platform for others who have a passion for the game to continue playing at a very competitive level. We look forward to competing on the field while simultaneously building relationships with the Dallas soccer community off the field.”

The UPSL has been regularly used as a development space for players in a pre-professional environment. Fellow USL Championship sides Brooklyn FC, Hartford Athletic, Miami FC, Oakland Roots, and outgoing USL Championship outfit North Carolina FC all fielding teams in 2025. FC Dallas also previously ran a U-19 team in the Texas North Conference.

“We are excited to welcome Atletico Dallas II to UPSL,” said Ed Puskarich, UPSL Central Conference Commissioner. “Their ambition to grow the game and further accessibility for local players aligns very well with the ethos of our league.”

Prospective players can sign up for tryouts on the Atletico Dallas II page of the club website. The newly-named Atletico Dallas II will announce a head coach and home venue in due course.