Match Preview: Dallas Trinity Host League-Leading Lexington in Final Test Before Winter Break

Dallas Trinity closes out the fall schedule with a matchup that carries real weight. They come in on a three-match win streak, finally healthy, and looking more settled than they have all season.

Last weekend’s win over Carolina marked the first start of the year for Lexi Missimo, who brought calm and organization back to the middle of the park and finished her day with the game-winner. It wasn’t dramatic. It was measured, steady work that helped Dallas control the match in key moments. Afterward, Missimo said the group is trending in the right direction. “Once we get our groove back in the middle and going forward, I think this team will strive in the next game.”

Trinity players celebrate Lexi Missimo’s goal in the 1-0 Dallas Trinity win over Carolina Ascent, December 13, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

They will need that rhythm on Saturday. Lexington arrives as the league’s top side, leading in goals scored and goals allowed. They create chances at volume and rarely give anything away. Addie McCain and Catherine Barry have seven goals each, Tatiana Fung continues to be one of the league’s cleanest passers in the final third, and goalkeeper Kat Asman leads the league in clean sheets. Lexington already showed its quality once this season when it beat Trinity 6–1 in late September. That result sits in the background this week, not as a storyline to dwell on, but as a clear reminder of what the standard looks like.

Dallas has changed since that night. Their defensive growth has been steady, and Rylee Foster’s form has helped anchor the turnaround. She enters the weekend tied for third in clean sheets, giving the back line the stability it needed to stay compact and disciplined.

Even when Carolina forced Trinity deep last weekend, Dallas held their shape and never panicked. Foster sees Saturday as a chance to show the work that has been done. “Technically, tactically, we’re going away and working on the drawing board and getting ready for Lexington. It should be a massive game for us because I think we have a lot to prove there.”

Gracie Brian takes on Lexington SC. (Pic by Tommy Quarles, Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Coach Chris Petrucelli echoed that message, noting that the team’s identity starts with effort. “A good team to play next week, and if we can continue to fight defensively, we’re always going to have a chance.” Trinity has leaned on that mentality throughout this win streak, and it has carried them back into the thick of the playoff picture. A win on Saturday would push them even higher. If Sporting JAX drops points, Dallas would enter the break just one point off the top of the table. Considering the inconsistency and injuries that marked the early season, that would be a statement.

The stage should feel right for it. The Cotton Bowl will host a holiday celebration, and supporters have been putting together Christmas-carol-themed chants for the afternoon. It is the final chance to see Trinity until late-January, and the timing gives the match a natural sense of occasion.

Lexington will come in expecting to protect its lead at the top. Dallas will step in ready to show how far they have come since the last meeting. With momentum growing and a midfield beginning to settle again, Trinity has positioned themselves for a meaningful push into the winter break.

Winter can wait. This one matters.



Dallas Trinity hosts Lexington SC at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday, December 20th. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM. All matches stream live on Peacock.