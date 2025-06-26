Potential summer 2025 FC Dallas Academy signings watch list

It’s time once again for my biannual check-in with FC Dallas’ potential Academy signings. As a reminder, these aren’t just Homegrown candidates but also Hybrid and straight MLS Next Pro contract players.

Off the List!

Four players are moving off my Winter 2024 window target list. More than I expected.

#1. Caleb Swann – signed a hybrid deal with North Texas SC / FC Dallas.

#2. Nico Montoya – signed with North Texas SC.

#5. Zach Molomo – signed with North Texas SC

#8. Samuel Sedeh – signed a hybrid deal with North Texas SC / FC Dallas.

Accelerated Signings

Before we get going on the list, let’s note that FC Dallas has been accelerating the signings this year.

As a consequence, it’s worth noting that there are 5 players from the high school class of 2026 already signed – Isaiah Kaakoush, Zach Molomo, Marlon Luccin, Leo Orejarena, and Jaidyn Contreras – and one from 2027, Sam Sedeh.

Will this higher rate of signings continue?

Potential Summer 2025 FCD Academy Signing List

Remember, time is a factor… If the second coming of Messi is a U12, he’s not making the list for years.

1. Ian Charles – Center Back, 2007 (Previously #6)

Charles, a former Puerto Rico U17 from Arlington, Virginia, has been on this list for maybe a year or so. He’s a UCLA signing and is heading there in August. So the clock is ticking.

He’s played in 11 games for North Texas SC this spring, with 10 starts. Coach John Gall clearly likes him, as Charles has played center back, right back, and holding mid. He was the MLS Next Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 5 earlier this year (back in April).

Unfortunately, Charles himself says DC United still holds his homegrown territory rights. So, unless FCD does a trade with DC, Charles would have to sign a straight North Texas SC contract, and I doubt he’s passing up UCLA for that.

Ian Charles (left) defends with North Texas SC. (Courtesy NTSC)

2. Michael Cortellessa – Right Back, 2007 (Previously #3)

Cortellessa is a versatile right back that I’ve thought highly of for years. He’s heading to Harvard this fall. He’s played in 7 games for NTSC this spring with 2 starts.

I hear a Homegrown deal is not in the offer, and I doubt he’s taking straight MLS Next Pro over Harvard.

Hopefully, he has a great college run. Cause the kid is super soccer savvy with good skills.

Michael Cortellessa with North Texas SC, 2025. (Courtesy NTSC)

3. Liam Vejrostek – Left Back, 2009 (Previously Unranked)

In January of this year, when a handful of FC Dallas U18s were moved up to NTSC, FCD moved up three younger players to the U18s (pretty much) full-time. This is always a telling mark of high club interest. (Sam Sedeh was one of them, and he was quickly signed after spring FCD camp.)

Vejrostek (I’m told the J is silent) is the youngest of the three that moved up, not only a 2009 but a late-in-the-year 2009, so he’s a class of 2028 from high school.

Nominally a left back, he’s played as a holding mid too. Perhaps even some center back, as well, I’ve heard. Tremendously talented and highly regarded, I think he’s in line for a hybrid deal and, for my money, is the most likely player to sign an FCD deal this summer.

Liam Vejrostek. 2025. (Courtesy Wheels Images)

4. Andre Saucedo – Central Midfield, 2008 (Previously #7)

Saucedo is the oldest of the three players who moved up to the 18s in January, and for me, is the best player in the 2008 class. He’s worked hard to develop a two-way game from being a pure 10 when I first saw him at 14.

Saucedo’s a bit undersized, but he’s undersized like a bulldog rather than a pug. He seems to have fantastic balance and core strength, so he can take hits from bigger guys and fight them off. He’s got a boatload of call-ups for various Mexico Youth National teams.

I expect him to be the primary on-field leader for the U18s this year.

Andre Saucedo, 2025. (Courtesy Wheels Images)

5. Christian Wygant – Right Back, 2009 (Previously unranked)

Wygant is a fantastically versatile player; he’s played center back, holding mid, right back, and even emergency goalkeeper that I know of. Last fall, as a U16, he got a first-team scrimmage invite to play right back and go head-to-head against Alan Velasco.

FCD has a bunch of right backs, but there’s a lot of unproven and injured talent in that spot. There’s no hurry with Wygant being in the high school class of 2027, but he’s a homegrown level talent in my book.

Christian. Wygant, 2025. (Courtesy Christian Wygant Instagram)

6. Steel Cook – Attacking Mid, 2009. (Previously #4)

Cook made his North Texas SC debut back in July and is the youngest player to do so in club history at 14 years, 9 months, and 8 days. The talent is undeniable, and he’s gotten some US YNT call-ups.

But he drops a little on my list and here’s why…

Other than the North Texas debut, Cook hasn’t been playing up age groups to my knowledge, and I think it’s cause he’s still a bit smaller. At the U16s, he kept getting fouled, smashed, and injured. Putting him up to the higher U18 age group would have been a big ask physically. Plus, U16s is an age of emphasis, and U17s isn’t.

So, is he one of the kids we will see move up to U18s this year? Either way, with the 18s or 17s, he’s a big talent for the future.

Steel Cook, 2025. (Courtesy Steel Cook Instagram)

7. Matthew Razo – Holding Mid, 2008 (Previously unranked)

Edgar Matthew Razo is blessed with a relentless motor and a never-quit willpower. For me, he’s Edwin Carrillo with more engine and grit, which is saying something. I’ve seen him deploy as a 6 or 8, and I think a deep pivot spot or either stripe is his future.

He had the skills as a U17 to even be in first-team training a time or two (see pic, far right with white cleats). This kid has been a personal favorite of mine to watch since he was a U14.

Matthew Razo (far right) takes part in FC Dallas’ first team training. April 24, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

A Note on the 2008 Class

I, and many others, have been fairly hard on the 2008s. As a class, they have underachieved. It remains to be seen if this will be one of the age groups with few signings. (Like 2004.)

Despite that criticism, I have a list of about 10 guys in the 2008s I think could be D1 college talent or higher and might break into North Texas SC this fall.

But it’s going to be on them. Will some of them break through at U18s? It does happen, I can think of many examples of players often ignored till they matured physically.

So I got my eyes on this group. We’ll see if some of them make the leap. It’s most certainly not too late.