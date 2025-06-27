North Texas SC announces friendly against Club Deportivo Tapatío

MLS NEXT Pro and Liga BBVA Expansión MX have announced that the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Invitational will feature North Texas SC facing Club Deportivo Tapatío to be played at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, July 26, at 7:30 pm CT.

North Texas SC are the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Champions, and Club Deportivo Tapatío are the 2024-25 Liga BBVA Expansión MX Campeón de Campeones winners.

“We’re incredibly proud and honored to represent MLS NEXT Pro in this champions showdown, and doing so at Toyota Stadium makes it even more special,” said Matt Denny,

The match against Tapatío marks North Texas SC’s first full 90-minute international competitive match. NTSC played a 45-minute exhibition against Spanish side Sevilla Fútbol Club on July 17, 2019.

“Competing against high-level international opponents is great for MLS NEXT Pro clubs, and we’re happy for our reigning champion, North Texas SC, to have the chance to face the best of Liga Expansión MX,” said Ali Curtis, SVP of Sporting Development – MLS.

The game will stream on MLSNEXTPro.com. Tickets will be available to purchase at ntsctix.com.