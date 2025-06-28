FC Dallas vs San Diego FC – game info and lineup prediction

“We got plenty of depth. It is another opportunity for somebody. That’s what this is all about. If you haven’t had your opportunity lately and you want it, maybe it’s there for the taking now. And now, what do you do with it?” FC Dallas Coach Eric Quill

10th in the West FC Dallas (21 points, 5-7-6) hosts 1st in the West San Diego FC (36 points, 11-5-3) at Toyota Stadium with a 7:30 pm CT kickoff.

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas previously worked for the FC Dallas Academy from 2017-19 before being promoted to assistant coach under Luchi Gonzalez from 2019-2021.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Evan Weston, Tony Meola

– Apple TV Spanish: Jesus Acosta, Carlos Suarez

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out Season)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out Season)

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Osaze Urhoghide – Upper Leg (Out)

Kacik – Red Card (Out)

Sebastien Ibeagha – Red Card (Out)

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Suspension after 2 yellows: Ramiro, Osaze Urhoghide, Petar Musa, Lucho Acosta

San Diego FC

Alejandro Alvarado Jr. – Lower Body (Out)

Luca De La Torre – International Duty (Out)

Hamady Diop – Lower Body (Out)

Aníbal Godoy – International Duty (Out)

Marcus Ingvartsen – Lower Body (Out)

Willy Kumado – Lower Body (Out)

Paddy McNair – Lower Body (Out)

Andres Reyes – Lower Body (Out)

Annise Saidi – Lower Body (Out)

Suspension after 1 yellow card: Hirving Lozano, Franco Negri

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Coach Eric Quill is handcuffed by the double red cards against San Jose, both Kaick and Sebastien Ibeagha are out.

The better passing midfield trio of Sebastian Lletget, Patrickson Delgado, and Pedrinho has been positive, so I think Coach Q will stick with that rather than force Ramiro in, right off the injury list.

In the back, with Osaze Urhoghide being injured, and Ibeagha being suspended, Coach Quill is out of center backs. Alvaro and Lalas Abubakar have to be in.

With Anderson Julio out, I wouldn’t change the shape, as it’s about Acosta more than anything. Bernie Kamungo didn’t work as a replacement for Julio on Wednesday. Logan Farrington looked much better on the right side, so he seems the most logical choice. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Leo Chu.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs San Diego FC, June 28, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Bernard Kamungo

Anthony Ramirez

Diego Garcia

San Sarver*

Nolan Norris

Leo Chu

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Josh Torquato*

* Short-term signings.

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs San Diego FC, June 28, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Guido Gonzales, Jr.

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Eric Weisbrod, Justin Howard

4TH OFFICIAL: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Kevin Terry, Jr.

More Game Info

FCD vs. SD all-time : 0-1-0 (0 goals scored, 5 goals conceded)

: 0-1-0 (0 goals scored, 5 goals conceded) FCD vs. SD home: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)

FCD is 4-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-5-4 when conceding first

Milan Iloski tallied the fastest four goals in MLS history on Wednesday at Vancouver, scoring four times from the 35th minute to the 47th minute.

Eight goals have been scored by FCD in the first half and 16 in the second half.

FC Dallas is 2-2-3 when trailing at halftime.

SDFC Designated Players Anders Dreyer and “Chucky” Lozano as well as team captain Jeppe Tverskov were named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Team roster.

FCD is second in MLS in clearances with 177.

San Diego FC is tied for the league’s best with 59.8-percent average possession through its first 18 matches.

Dallas ranks 24th in xG across MLS with 25.34 xG.

The Burn is tied for second alongside Chicago Fire FC in MLS in counterattack goals (6).

Léo Chú has the fastest speed recorded for FCD this season at 35.3 KPH/21.9 MPH, ranking No. 20 in MLS.

Sebastien Ibeagha is tied for eighth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 46.

Shaq Moore is tied for 12th in MLS in clearances with 29.

In 2025, FC Dallas used 16 different lineups in 18 games.