FC Dallas vs San Diego FC – game info and lineup prediction

“We got plenty of depth. It is another opportunity for somebody. That’s what this is all about. If you haven’t had your opportunity lately and you want it, maybe it’s there for the taking now. And now, what do you do with it?”FC Dallas Coach Eric Quill
10th in the West FC Dallas (21 points, 5-7-6) hosts 1st in the West San Diego FC (36 points, 11-5-3) at Toyota Stadium with a 7:30 pm CT kickoff.
San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas previously worked for the FC Dallas Academy from 2017-19 before being promoted to assistant coach under Luchi Gonzalez from 2019-2021.
Broadcast Info
TV: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
– Apple TV English: Evan Weston, Tony Meola
– Apple TV Spanish: Jesus Acosta, Carlos Suarez
– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis.
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out Season)
Enzo Newman – Knee (Out Season)
Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)
Osaze Urhoghide – Upper Leg (Out)
Kacik – Red Card (Out)
Sebastien Ibeagha – Red Card (Out)
Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)
Suspension after 2 yellows: Ramiro, Osaze Urhoghide, Petar Musa, Lucho Acosta
San Diego FC
Alejandro Alvarado Jr. – Lower Body (Out)
Luca De La Torre – International Duty (Out)
Hamady Diop – Lower Body (Out)
Aníbal Godoy – International Duty (Out)
Marcus Ingvartsen – Lower Body (Out)
Willy Kumado – Lower Body (Out)
Paddy McNair – Lower Body (Out)
Andres Reyes – Lower Body (Out)
Annise Saidi – Lower Body (Out)
Suspension after 1 yellow card: Hirving Lozano, Franco Negri
FC Dallas Lineup Prediction
Coach Eric Quill is handcuffed by the double red cards against San Jose, both Kaick and Sebastien Ibeagha are out.
The better passing midfield trio of Sebastian Lletget, Patrickson Delgado, and Pedrinho has been positive, so I think Coach Q will stick with that rather than force Ramiro in, right off the injury list.
In the back, with Osaze Urhoghide being injured, and Ibeagha being suspended, Coach Quill is out of center backs. Alvaro and Lalas Abubakar have to be in.
With Anderson Julio out, I wouldn’t change the shape, as it’s about Acosta more than anything. Bernie Kamungo didn’t work as a replacement for Julio on Wednesday. Logan Farrington looked much better on the right side, so he seems the most logical choice. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Leo Chu.
Bench Prediction
Michael Collodi
Bernard Kamungo
Anthony Ramirez
Diego Garcia
San Sarver*
Nolan Norris
Leo Chu
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Josh Torquato*
* Short-term signings.
MLS Kit Assignments
Officials
REFEREE: Guido Gonzales, Jr.
ASSISTANT REFEREES: Eric Weisbrod, Justin Howard
4TH OFFICIAL: Lorenzo Hernandez
VAR: Kevin Terry, Jr.
More Game Info
- FCD vs. SD all-time: 0-1-0 (0 goals scored, 5 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. SD home: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)
FCD is 4-3-0 in games decided by one goal.
Dallas is 3-5-4 when conceding first
Milan Iloski tallied the fastest four goals in MLS history on Wednesday at Vancouver, scoring four times from the 35th minute to the 47th minute.
Eight goals have been scored by FCD in the first half and 16 in the second half.
FC Dallas is 2-2-3 when trailing at halftime.
SDFC Designated Players Anders Dreyer and “Chucky” Lozano as well as team captain Jeppe Tverskov were named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Team roster.
FCD is second in MLS in clearances with 177.
San Diego FC is tied for the league’s best with 59.8-percent average possession through its first 18 matches.
Dallas ranks 24th in xG across MLS with 25.34 xG.
The Burn is tied for second alongside Chicago Fire FC in MLS in counterattack goals (6).
Léo Chú has the fastest speed recorded for FCD this season at 35.3 KPH/21.9 MPH, ranking No. 20 in MLS.
Sebastien Ibeagha is tied for eighth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 46.
Shaq Moore is tied for 12th in MLS in clearances with 29.
In 2025, FC Dallas used 16 different lineups in 18 games.
1 Comment
Didn’t you say that when Farrington came in the last game that the formation changed to the 4-2-3-1? So how do we know that he can play Julio’s role in the 4-3-1-2 and that Quill won’t go back to a 4-2-3-1 with Lletget and Ramiro/Norris in the dual pivot? Last time Torquato was loaned up Norris played in the midfield instead of backup Left Back. The fact Qull keeps forcing Bernie into that role might unfortunately mean that he might be the best available when Julio’s injured/not playing to fill that role. Or at least he thinks he is which is quite concerning.