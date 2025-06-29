Match Photos: FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes, June 2025

FC Dallas had a rough night against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, but the pics from Matt Visinsky are amazing.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Enjoy the pics. (Don’t worry, San DIego pics are coming soon.)

Marco Farfan fires a shot against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget is on the ball against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho charges up field against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Anderson Julio fires a shot against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado passes against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaw Moore makes a pass against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucho Acosta gets an assist against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa shoots (and scores) against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa credits his teammate against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Anderson Julio presses the goalkeeper against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. [It’s believed this is the play in which he got injured] (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho shoots against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. [It’s believed this is the play in which he got injured] (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo has his eye on the ball against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. [It’s believed this is the play in which he got injured] (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington takes a touch against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. [It’s believed this is the play in which he got injured] (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore shoots against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. [It’s believed this is the play in which he got injured] (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)