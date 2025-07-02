Steel Cook and Isaiah Kaakoush Selected for 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

North Texas SC midfielder Isaiah Kaakoush and FC Dallas Academy playmaker Steel Cook have been selected for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

This, the fourth MLS Next All-Star Game, will be played at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas, on Monday, July 21, at 7:30 pm CT and streamed on MLS’ YouTube channel.

Kaakoush has made 8 appearances for North Texas SC this season with 466 minutes played. Koush also played in the MLS NEXT Fest, GA Cup, and MLS NEXT Flex in the 2024-25 season with the FC Dallas U-18 Academy.

Cook made his North Texas SC debut on July 21, 2024, becoming the youngest to do so at NTSC at 14 years, 9 months, and 8 days (5th youngest in all of MLS NEXT Pro). Cook played with the FC Dallas U-16 Academy in the MLS NEXT Fest, GA Cup, MLS NEXT Flex, and MLS NEXT Cup during the 2024-25 season.

Cook has been on 3rd Degree’s Academy signing watch list for about a year.

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT’s premier events: MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

FC Dallas Academy MLS NEXT All-Star Selections

Malachi Molina, 2022

Julian Eyestone, 2023

Luke Shreiner, 2023

Leonardo Orejarena, 2024

Steel Cook, 2025

Isaiah Kaakoush, 2025