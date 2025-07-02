FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – June 2025

Results just aren’t going FCD’s way, so let’s do something just a little more on the fun side and rank all 55 players on the roster. This ranking is for the end of June in 2025. (It was a busy weekend, so it’s coming out July 2.)
Two players have left us since the last ranking: Antonio Carrera and Show Cafumana.
This isn’t about xG, G+, or any other fancy metric. This is about the heart, attention, chatter, and the eyes.
Starting XI
|1
|Julio, Anderson
|High: 1
|Low: 5
|▲ 1
|His play when he’s around, and the team’s play when he’s not, cements Julio as FCD’s most important player. – Buzz
|2
|Musa, Petar
|High: 1
|Low: 5
|▲ 3
|The partnership with Acosta is heating up. – Dan
|3
|Acosta, Luciano
|High: 1
|Low: 4
|▲ 1
|Acosta is starting to heat up and be more impactful in games. – Buzz
|4
|Urhoghide, Osaze
|High: 1
|Low: 19
|▼ 3
|Drops a bit with the injury, but it only increases his importance. – Dan
|5
|Paes, Maarten
|High: 3
|Low: 5
|▼ 2
|Solid, steady, reliable. Not as peak as a couple of seasons past, but still very good. – Buzz
|6
|Lletget, Sebastian
|High: 4
|Low: 12
|▲ 6
|Back and delivering, FCD is better when he’s healthy – Dan
|7
|Pedrinho
|High: 7
|Low: 12
|▲ 1
|He’s getting a bunch of starts and playing pretty well. I still think, for now, he brings more from the bench. – Buzz
|8
|Moore, Shaq
|High: 6
|Low: 14
|▲ 6
|Maybe had his most balanced game of the year vs San Diego. – Dan
|9
|Farrington, Logan
|High: 5
|Low: 9
|▼ 3
|He’s not getting starts again, and when he does get in, he’s not impacting. – Buzz
|10
|Ibeagha, Sebastien
|High: 7
|Low: 11
|— 0
|The lack of organization when he was out shows some of the value he brings. – Dan
|11
|Kaick
|High: 9
|Low: 29
|▼ 2
|He’s a kid. Kids make bad decisions. That’s why you play the kids. So they learn. – Buzz
In the Mix
|12
|Ramiro
|High: 7
|Low: 12
|▼ 5
|Injured, missed a month. Even out of position, the second half against San Diego could have used his experience at the 6. – Dan
|13
|Farfan, Marco
|High: 9
|Low: 18
|▲ 4
|Getting all the left back PT since his return, but is a little inconsistent. – Buzz
|14
|Norris, Nolan
|High: 11
|Low: 21
|▼ 3
|Lost his spot to Farfan, but popped up in midfield. Now hurt. – Dan
|15
|Abubakar, Lalas
|High: 13
|Low: 17
|▼ 2
|A couple of bad decisions, you don’t expect that from a player of his experience. – Buzz
|16
|Delgado, Patrickson
|High: 16
|Low: 21
|▲ 5
|Pony and trap – Cockney rhyming slang describing Patrickson’s performance against San Diego. – Dan
|17
|Alvaro
|High: 17
|Low: 32
|▲ 13
|An impressive 3 starts, relatively speaking. Poor end to SJ game. But there’s something there for the future. – Buzz
|18
|Sarver, Samuel
|High: 18
|Low: 31
|▲ 2
|His top play earned him an emergency signing; he’s the talk of the pipeline right now. – Dan
|19
|Kamungo, Bernard
|High: 11
|Low: 20
|▼ 1
|He’s just not showing anything but yet continues to get the games. How bad must the other options be? – Buzz
|20
|Ntsabeleng, Tsiki
|High: 13
|Low: 21
|▼ 1
|Tsiki just can’t find many minutes, and when he does, the errors emerge. – Dan
|21
|Collodi, Michael
|High: 14
|Low: 22
|▲ 1
|Collodi’s value rises with the Antonio Carrera sale. – Buzz
|22
|Pomykal, Paxton
|High: 16
|Low: 47
|▼ 6
|Is it really a contact injury? Is it a flare-up from mismanagement? We don’t know, but Buzz is sweating on this one. – Dan
|23
|Sainte, Carl
|High: 23
|Low: 25
|▲ 1
|Spent most of the month with Haiti in the Gold Cup. Got the center back start vs Texoma after his return. – Buzz
|24
|Garcia, Diego
|High: 22
|Low: 26
|▼ 1
|Hanging around the first team rather than NTSC, but not playing. – Dan
|25
|Torquato, Josh
|High: 25
|Low: 32
|▲ 7
|He got two emergency FCD signings, made his MLS debut, scored his 1st NTSC goal. – Buzz
|26
|Chu, Leo
|High: 16
|Low: 26
|▼ 1
|Healthy again. Calling up Sarver over Chu speaks volumes about his not-too-distant future. – Dan
Second Team
|27
|Ramirez, Anthony
|High: 27
|Low: 28
|▲ 1
|Lock starter at NTX, we’d like to see more game control.- Buzz
|28
|Essel, Aaron
|High: 28
|Low: 41
|▲ 1
|Seemingly a lock starter. Physical and intimidating. Not much more. – Dan
|29
|Scott, Tarik
|High: 23
|Low: 29
|▼ 2
|He’s coming off an injury, but he’s not looking great. Seems to have regressed. – Buzz
|30
|Sali, Enes
|High: 26
|Low: 37
|▲ 1
|His season ended at the back end of May. His loan ends July 30. – Dan
|31
|Contreras, Jaidyn
|High: 31
|Low: 42
|▲ 4
|Getting minutes again with Torquato either at LB or with FCD. – Buzz
|32
|Cisset, Momo
|High: 32
|Low: 49
|▲ 2
|Four starts in June, but honestly, kind of a mess. – Dan
|33
|Swann, Caleb
|High: 31
|Low: 37
|▲ 4
|In and out of the lineup. Need to see the fearless Swann again. – Buzz
|34
|Montoya, Nico
|High: 34
|Low: 44
|▲ 4
|Getting more starts in goal than anyone else at NTSC. – Dan
|35
|Urzua, Alejandro
|High: 33
|Low: 46
|▲ 11
|Played his best game yet for NTSC and then didn’t get another go, 2 subs earlier in June. – Buzz
|36
|Bulkeley, James
|High: 36
|Low: 46
|▲ 5
|Got three starts in June, but looked a bit shaky. – Dan
|37
|Pondeca, Tomas
|High: 33
|Low: 39
|▲ 2
|One sub appearance in June. Not good. – Buzz
In Reserve
|38
|Sangare, Faisu
|High: 36
|Low: 49
|▼ 2
|One game in June. Hurt or crap? – Dan
|39
|Harms, JT
|High: 39
|Low: 49
|▲ 10
|Got a game after the Carrera sale. – Buzz
|40
|Baran, Daniel
|High: 29
|Low: 44
|▲ 4
|Starting to get some minutes again with 1 start and 3 subs in June. – Dan
|41
|Kaakoush, Isaiah
|High: 34
|Low: 44
|▼ 1
|Not playing again. Why? Named an MLS Next All-Star. – Buzz
|42
|Pepi, Diego
|High: 42
|Low: 55
|▲ 13
|He’s back, started vs Phoenix Rising, scored 2 goals. – Dan
|43
|Gall, Gavin
|High: 35
|Low: 43
|▼ 1
|Hasn’t played since May 2. – Buzz
|44
|Molina, Malachi
|High: 33
|Low: 44
|▼ 1
|Is he still hurt? Hasn’t played since May 2nd. – Dan
|45
|Orejarena, Leonardo
|High: 37
|Low: 47
|▲ 2
|Got first start this year… pulled at halftime. 4 minutes since. – Buzz
|46
|Aroyameh, Favour
|High: 45
|Low: 52
|▼ 1
|Finally got his visa, came into camp hurt. Hasn’t played. – Dan
|47
|Molomo, Zach
|High: 36
|Low: 48
|▲ 1
|0 minutes this season. Which is amazing to me. – Buzz
|48
|Sedeh, Sam
|High: 48
|Low: 50
|▲ 2
|0 minutes, but not a surprise as he’s one for the future. – Dan
|49
|Luccin, Marlon
|High: 41
|Low: 51
|▲ 2
|0 minutes played this season should shock no one. Basically a paid academy player. – Buzz
|50
|Darub, Victor
|High: 45
|Low: 52
|▲ 2
|He’s now behind JT Harms and Nico Montoya at NTSC. Might not be around long. – Dan
|51
|Jesus, Geovane
|High: 48
|Low: 53
|▲ 2
|Hard to fathom that his last game came on September 2nd of 2023. – Buzz
|52
|Scabin, Kaka
|High: 44
|Low: 54
|▲ 2
|No clue what his timeline is. – Dan
|53
|Newman, Enzo
|High: 15
|Low: 56
|▲ 3
|Check again in January. – Buzz
|54
|Endeley, Herbert
|High: 24
|Low: 54
|▼ 21
|Out for the season, could this have ended his FCD career? – Dan
|55
|Cangiano, Gianluca
|High: 37
|Low: 57
|▲ 2
|I’d be surprised if he plays for NTSC again. – Buzz
Notes and Comments
Anderson Julio takes the top spot both for his play when on the pitch and the calamity that is FCD when he’s off of it.
Two big winners this month, both up 13 as Diego Pepi returns from injury and grabs a brace for Texoma, and Alvaro, who played cause FCD was out of center backs and did well for himself. Honorable mention to Ale Urzua, who got a rotational North Texas start, balled out, and then was dropped again.
The big faller – 21 spots – is Herbert Endeley, who suffered a season-ending knee injury that ended his loan and perhaps his FCD career. (His contract is up, although FCD has an option.)
After that, Paxton Pomykal is down 6 after missing a month since he got those 55 minutes in the Open Cup. Ramiro is down 5 after missing an extended section due to his own injury problem.
Thanks to Dan Crooke for the help on this piece, as usual. We’ll be back near the end of July with the next ranking.