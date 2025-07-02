FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – June 2025

Results just aren’t going FCD’s way, so let’s do something just a little more on the fun side and rank all 55 players on the roster. This ranking is for the end of June in 2025. (It was a busy weekend, so it’s coming out July 2.)

Two players have left us since the last ranking: Antonio Carrera and Show Cafumana.

This isn’t about xG, G+, or any other fancy metric. This is about the heart, attention, chatter, and the eyes.

Starting XI

1 Julio, Anderson High: 1 Low: 5 ▲ 1 His play when he’s around, and the team’s play when he’s not, cements Julio as FCD’s most important player. – Buzz 2 Musa, Petar High: 1 Low: 5 ▲ 3 The partnership with Acosta is heating up. – Dan 3 Acosta, Luciano High: 1 Low: 4 ▲ 1 Acosta is starting to heat up and be more impactful in games. – Buzz 4 Urhoghide, Osaze High: 1 Low: 19 ▼ 3 Drops a bit with the injury, but it only increases his importance. – Dan 5 Paes, Maarten High: 3 Low: 5 ▼ 2 Solid, steady, reliable. Not as peak as a couple of seasons past, but still very good. – Buzz 6 Lletget, Sebastian High: 4 Low: 12 ▲ 6 Back and delivering, FCD is better when he’s healthy – Dan 7 Pedrinho High: 7 Low: 12 ▲ 1 He’s getting a bunch of starts and playing pretty well. I still think, for now, he brings more from the bench. – Buzz 8 Moore, Shaq High: 6 Low: 14 ▲ 6 Maybe had his most balanced game of the year vs San Diego. – Dan 9 Farrington, Logan High: 5 Low: 9 ▼ 3 He’s not getting starts again, and when he does get in, he’s not impacting. – Buzz 10 Ibeagha, Sebastien High: 7 Low: 11 — 0 The lack of organization when he was out shows some of the value he brings. – Dan 11 Kaick High: 9 Low: 29 ▼ 2 He’s a kid. Kids make bad decisions. That’s why you play the kids. So they learn. – Buzz

Shaw Moore makes a pass against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In the Mix

12 Ramiro High: 7 Low: 12 ▼ 5 Injured, missed a month. Even out of position, the second half against San Diego could have used his experience at the 6. – Dan 13 Farfan, Marco High: 9 Low: 18 ▲ 4 Getting all the left back PT since his return, but is a little inconsistent. – Buzz 14 Norris, Nolan High: 11 Low: 21 ▼ 3 Lost his spot to Farfan, but popped up in midfield. Now hurt. – Dan 15 Abubakar, Lalas High: 13 Low: 17 ▼ 2 A couple of bad decisions, you don’t expect that from a player of his experience. – Buzz 16 Delgado, Patrickson High: 16 Low: 21 ▲ 5 Pony and trap – Cockney rhyming slang describing Patrickson’s performance against San Diego. – Dan 17 Alvaro High: 17 Low: 32 ▲ 13 An impressive 3 starts, relatively speaking. Poor end to SJ game. But there’s something there for the future. – Buzz 18 Sarver, Samuel High: 18 Low: 31 ▲ 2 His top play earned him an emergency signing; he’s the talk of the pipeline right now. – Dan 19 Kamungo, Bernard High: 11 Low: 20 ▼ 1 He’s just not showing anything but yet continues to get the games. How bad must the other options be? – Buzz 20 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki High: 13 Low: 21 ▼ 1 Tsiki just can’t find many minutes, and when he does, the errors emerge. – Dan 21 Collodi, Michael High: 14 Low: 22 ▲ 1 Collodi’s value rises with the Antonio Carrera sale. – Buzz 22 Pomykal, Paxton High: 16 Low: 47 ▼ 6 Is it really a contact injury? Is it a flare-up from mismanagement? We don’t know, but Buzz is sweating on this one. – Dan 23 Sainte, Carl High: 23 Low: 25 ▲ 1 Spent most of the month with Haiti in the Gold Cup. Got the center back start vs Texoma after his return. – Buzz 24 Garcia, Diego High: 22 Low: 26 ▼ 1 Hanging around the first team rather than NTSC, but not playing. – Dan 25 Torquato, Josh High: 25 Low: 32 ▲ 7 He got two emergency FCD signings, made his MLS debut, scored his 1st NTSC goal. – Buzz 26 Chu, Leo High: 16 Low: 26 ▼ 1 Healthy again. Calling up Sarver over Chu speaks volumes about his not-too-distant future. – Dan

Patrickson Delgado passes against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

27 Ramirez, Anthony High: 27 Low: 28 ▲ 1 Lock starter at NTX, we’d like to see more game control.- Buzz 28 Essel, Aaron High: 28 Low: 41 ▲ 1 Seemingly a lock starter. Physical and intimidating. Not much more. – Dan 29 Scott, Tarik High: 23 Low: 29 ▼ 2 He’s coming off an injury, but he’s not looking great. Seems to have regressed. – Buzz 30 Sali, Enes High: 26 Low: 37 ▲ 1 His season ended at the back end of May. His loan ends July 30. – Dan 31 Contreras, Jaidyn High: 31 Low: 42 ▲ 4 Getting minutes again with Torquato either at LB or with FCD. – Buzz 32 Cisset, Momo High: 32 Low: 49 ▲ 2 Four starts in June, but honestly, kind of a mess. – Dan 33 Swann, Caleb High: 31 Low: 37 ▲ 4 In and out of the lineup. Need to see the fearless Swann again. – Buzz 34 Montoya, Nico High: 34 Low: 44 ▲ 4 Getting more starts in goal than anyone else at NTSC. – Dan 35 Urzua, Alejandro High: 33 Low: 46 ▲ 11 Played his best game yet for NTSC and then didn’t get another go, 2 subs earlier in June. – Buzz 36 Bulkeley, James High: 36 Low: 46 ▲ 5 Got three starts in June, but looked a bit shaky. – Dan 37 Pondeca, Tomas High: 33 Low: 39 ▲ 2 One sub appearance in June. Not good. – Buzz

Nico Montoya makes his first start for North Texas SC, May 18, 2025, vs Dynamo Dos. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

In Reserve

38 Sangare, Faisu High: 36 Low: 49 ▼ 2 One game in June. Hurt or crap? – Dan 39 Harms, JT High: 39 Low: 49 ▲ 10 Got a game after the Carrera sale. – Buzz 40 Baran, Daniel High: 29 Low: 44 ▲ 4 Starting to get some minutes again with 1 start and 3 subs in June. – Dan 41 Kaakoush, Isaiah High: 34 Low: 44 ▼ 1 Not playing again. Why? Named an MLS Next All-Star. – Buzz 42 Pepi, Diego High: 42 Low: 55 ▲ 13 He’s back, started vs Phoenix Rising, scored 2 goals. – Dan 43 Gall, Gavin High: 35 Low: 43 ▼ 1 Hasn’t played since May 2. – Buzz 44 Molina, Malachi High: 33 Low: 44 ▼ 1 Is he still hurt? Hasn’t played since May 2nd. – Dan 45 Orejarena, Leonardo High: 37 Low: 47 ▲ 2 Got first start this year… pulled at halftime. 4 minutes since. – Buzz 46 Aroyameh, Favour High: 45 Low: 52 ▼ 1 Finally got his visa, came into camp hurt. Hasn’t played. – Dan 47 Molomo, Zach High: 36 Low: 48 ▲ 1 0 minutes this season. Which is amazing to me. – Buzz 48 Sedeh, Sam High: 48 Low: 50 ▲ 2 0 minutes, but not a surprise as he’s one for the future. – Dan 49 Luccin, Marlon High: 41 Low: 51 ▲ 2 0 minutes played this season should shock no one. Basically a paid academy player. – Buzz 50 Darub, Victor High: 45 Low: 52 ▲ 2 He’s now behind JT Harms and Nico Montoya at NTSC. Might not be around long. – Dan 51 Jesus, Geovane High: 48 Low: 53 ▲ 2 Hard to fathom that his last game came on September 2nd of 2023. – Buzz 52 Scabin, Kaka High: 44 Low: 54 ▲ 2 No clue what his timeline is. – Dan 53 Newman, Enzo High: 15 Low: 56 ▲ 3 Check again in January. – Buzz 54 Endeley, Herbert High: 24 Low: 54 ▼ 21 Out for the season, could this have ended his FCD career? – Dan 55 Cangiano, Gianluca High: 37 Low: 57 ▲ 2 I’d be surprised if he plays for NTSC again. – Buzz

Diego Pepi scores 2 in his return to Texoma FC, June 28, 2025. (Courtesy Texoma FC)

Notes and Comments

Anderson Julio takes the top spot both for his play when on the pitch and the calamity that is FCD when he’s off of it.

Two big winners this month, both up 13 as Diego Pepi returns from injury and grabs a brace for Texoma, and Alvaro, who played cause FCD was out of center backs and did well for himself. Honorable mention to Ale Urzua, who got a rotational North Texas start, balled out, and then was dropped again.

The big faller – 21 spots – is Herbert Endeley, who suffered a season-ending knee injury that ended his loan and perhaps his FCD career. (His contract is up, although FCD has an option.)

After that, Paxton Pomykal is down 6 after missing a month since he got those 55 minutes in the Open Cup. Ramiro is down 5 after missing an extended section due to his own injury problem.

Thanks to Dan Crooke for the help on this piece, as usual. We’ll be back near the end of July with the next ranking.