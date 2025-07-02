Categories FC Dallas, North Texas SC, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – June 2025

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – June 2025

Results just aren’t going FCD’s way, so let’s do something just a little more on the fun side and rank all 55 players on the roster. This ranking is for the end of June in 2025. (It was a busy weekend, so it’s coming out July 2.)

Two players have left us since the last ranking: Antonio Carrera and Show Cafumana.

This isn’t about xG, G+, or any other fancy metric. This is about the heart, attention, chatter, and the eyes.

Starting XI

1Julio, AndersonHigh: 1Low: 5▲ 1His play when he’s around, and the team’s play when he’s not, cements Julio as FCD’s most important player. – Buzz
2Musa, PetarHigh: 1Low: 5▲ 3The partnership with Acosta is heating up. – Dan
3Acosta, LucianoHigh: 1Low: 4▲ 1Acosta is starting to heat up and be more impactful in games. – Buzz
4Urhoghide, OsazeHigh: 1Low: 19▼ 3Drops a bit with the injury, but it only increases his importance. – Dan
5Paes, MaartenHigh: 3Low: 5▼ 2Solid, steady, reliable. Not as peak as a couple of seasons past, but still very good. – Buzz
6Lletget, SebastianHigh: 4Low: 12▲ 6Back and delivering, FCD is better when he’s healthy – Dan
7PedrinhoHigh: 7Low: 12▲ 1He’s getting a bunch of starts and playing pretty well. I still think, for now, he brings more from the bench. – Buzz
8Moore, ShaqHigh: 6Low: 14▲ 6Maybe had his most balanced game of the year vs San Diego. – Dan
9Farrington, LoganHigh: 5Low: 9▼ 3He’s not getting starts again, and when he does get in, he’s not impacting. – Buzz
10Ibeagha, SebastienHigh: 7Low: 11— 0The lack of organization when he was out shows some of the value he brings. – Dan
11KaickHigh: 9Low: 29▼ 2He’s a kid. Kids make bad decisions. That’s why you play the kids. So they learn. – Buzz
Shaw Moore makes a pass against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
In the Mix

12RamiroHigh: 7Low: 12▼ 5Injured, missed a month. Even out of position, the second half against San Diego could have used his experience at the 6. – Dan
13Farfan, MarcoHigh: 9Low: 18▲ 4Getting all the left back PT since his return, but is a little inconsistent. – Buzz
14Norris, NolanHigh: 11Low: 21▼ 3Lost his spot to Farfan, but popped up in midfield. Now hurt. – Dan
15Abubakar, LalasHigh: 13Low: 17▼ 2A couple of bad decisions, you don’t expect that from a player of his experience. – Buzz
16Delgado, PatricksonHigh: 16Low: 21▲ 5Pony and trap – Cockney rhyming slang describing Patrickson’s performance against San Diego. – Dan
17AlvaroHigh: 17Low: 32▲ 13An impressive 3 starts, relatively speaking. Poor end to SJ game. But there’s something there for the future. – Buzz
18Sarver, SamuelHigh: 18Low: 31▲ 2His top play earned him an emergency signing; he’s the talk of the pipeline right now. – Dan
19Kamungo, BernardHigh: 11Low: 20▼ 1He’s just not showing anything but yet continues to get the games. How bad must the other options be? – Buzz
20Ntsabeleng, TsikiHigh: 13Low: 21▼ 1Tsiki just can’t find many minutes, and when he does, the errors emerge. – Dan
21Collodi, MichaelHigh: 14Low: 22▲ 1Collodi’s value rises with the Antonio Carrera sale. – Buzz
22Pomykal, PaxtonHigh: 16Low: 47▼ 6Is it really a contact injury? Is it a flare-up from mismanagement? We don’t know, but Buzz is sweating on this one. – Dan
23Sainte, CarlHigh: 23Low: 25▲ 1Spent most of the month with Haiti in the Gold Cup. Got the center back start vs Texoma after his return. – Buzz
24Garcia, DiegoHigh: 22Low: 26▼ 1Hanging around the first team rather than NTSC, but not playing. – Dan
25Torquato, JoshHigh: 25Low: 32▲ 7He got two emergency FCD signings, made his MLS debut, scored his 1st NTSC goal. – Buzz
26Chu, LeoHigh: 16Low: 26▼ 1Healthy again. Calling up Sarver over Chu speaks volumes about his not-too-distant future. – Dan
Patrickson Delgado passes against San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Second Team

27Ramirez, AnthonyHigh: 27Low: 28▲ 1Lock starter at NTX, we’d like to see more game control.- Buzz
28Essel, AaronHigh: 28Low: 41▲ 1Seemingly a lock starter. Physical and intimidating. Not much more. – Dan
29Scott, TarikHigh: 23Low: 29▼ 2He’s coming off an injury, but he’s not looking great. Seems to have regressed. – Buzz
30Sali, EnesHigh: 26Low: 37▲ 1His season ended at the back end of May. His loan ends July 30. – Dan
31Contreras, JaidynHigh: 31Low: 42▲ 4Getting minutes again with Torquato either at LB or with FCD. – Buzz
32Cisset, MomoHigh: 32Low: 49▲ 2Four starts in June, but honestly, kind of a mess. – Dan
33Swann, CalebHigh: 31Low: 37▲ 4In and out of the lineup. Need to see the fearless Swann again. – Buzz
34Montoya, NicoHigh: 34Low: 44▲ 4Getting more starts in goal than anyone else at NTSC. – Dan
35Urzua, AlejandroHigh: 33Low: 46▲ 11Played his best game yet for NTSC and then didn’t get another go, 2 subs earlier in June. – Buzz
36Bulkeley, JamesHigh: 36Low: 46▲ 5Got three starts in June, but looked a bit shaky. – Dan
37Pondeca, TomasHigh: 33Low: 39▲ 2One sub appearance in June. Not good. – Buzz
Nico Montoya makes his first start for North Texas SC, May 18, 2025, vs Dynamo Dos. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
In Reserve

38Sangare, FaisuHigh: 36Low: 49▼ 2One game in June. Hurt or crap? – Dan
39Harms, JTHigh: 39Low: 49▲ 10Got a game after the Carrera sale. – Buzz
40Baran, DanielHigh: 29Low: 44▲ 4Starting to get some minutes again with 1 start and 3 subs in June. – Dan
41Kaakoush, IsaiahHigh: 34Low: 44▼ 1Not playing again. Why? Named an MLS Next All-Star. – Buzz
42Pepi, DiegoHigh: 42Low: 55▲ 13He’s back, started vs Phoenix Rising, scored 2 goals. – Dan
43Gall, GavinHigh: 35Low: 43▼ 1Hasn’t played since May 2. – Buzz
44Molina, MalachiHigh: 33Low: 44▼ 1Is he still hurt? Hasn’t played since May 2nd. – Dan
45Orejarena, LeonardoHigh: 37Low: 47▲ 2Got first start this year… pulled at halftime. 4 minutes since. – Buzz
46Aroyameh, FavourHigh: 45Low: 52▼ 1Finally got his visa, came into camp hurt. Hasn’t played. – Dan
47Molomo, ZachHigh: 36Low: 48▲ 10 minutes this season. Which is amazing to me. – Buzz
48Sedeh, SamHigh: 48Low: 50▲ 20 minutes, but not a surprise as he’s one for the future. – Dan
49Luccin, MarlonHigh: 41Low: 51▲ 20 minutes played this season should shock no one. Basically a paid academy player. – Buzz
50Darub, VictorHigh: 45Low: 52▲ 2He’s now behind JT Harms and Nico Montoya at NTSC. Might not be around long. – Dan
51Jesus, GeovaneHigh: 48Low: 53▲ 2Hard to fathom that his last game came on September 2nd of 2023. – Buzz
52Scabin, KakaHigh: 44Low: 54▲ 2No clue what his timeline is. – Dan
53Newman, EnzoHigh: 15Low: 56▲ 3Check again in January. – Buzz
54Endeley, HerbertHigh: 24Low: 54▼ 21Out for the season, could this have ended his FCD career? – Dan
55Cangiano, GianlucaHigh: 37Low: 57▲ 2I’d be surprised if he plays for NTSC again. – Buzz
Diego Pepi scores 2 in his return to Texoma FC, June 28, 2025. (Courtesy Texoma FC)
Notes and Comments

Anderson Julio takes the top spot both for his play when on the pitch and the calamity that is FCD when he’s off of it.

Two big winners this month, both up 13 as Diego Pepi returns from injury and grabs a brace for Texoma, and Alvaro, who played cause FCD was out of center backs and did well for himself. Honorable mention to Ale Urzua, who got a rotational North Texas start, balled out, and then was dropped again.

The big faller – 21 spots – is Herbert Endeley, who suffered a season-ending knee injury that ended his loan and perhaps his FCD career. (His contract is up, although FCD has an option.)

After that, Paxton Pomykal is down 6 after missing a month since he got those 55 minutes in the Open Cup. Ramiro is down 5 after missing an extended section due to his own injury problem.

Thanks to Dan Crooke for the help on this piece, as usual. We’ll be back near the end of July with the next ranking.

