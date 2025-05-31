FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – May 2025

Feeling down about a month of rough results? Why not join us in passing judgment on the 57 contracted professionals at FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

This isn’t the place to worry about post-shot xG and other metrics. This is simply a look at the names getting some attention from the coaches, fans, and our colleagues in the media. So let’s get to it!

Starting XI

Rank Player High Low Trend Comments 1 Urhoghide, Osaze High: 1 Low: 19 — 0 Far and away FC Dallas’ best player. He played every minute of the season until he went down injured in Cincinnati. The question is, how bad is that injury? – Dan 2 Julio, Anderson High: 2 Low: 5 — 0 He doesn’t get all the love, but FCD lives or dies game to game by how good Julio is. – Buzz 3 Paes, Maarten High: 3 Low: 5 ▲ 2 Picked up a save in the shootout loss and another Indonesia call-up. There are some big questions about Paes’ feet, particularly with two bad giveaways at New York. – Dan 4 Acosta, Luciano High: 1 Low: 4 ▼ 1 He had two goals in two Open Cup games (including a stunner against NYRB), but is not having enough league impact.- Buzz 5 Musa, Petar High: 1 Low: 5 ▼ 1 A goal and an assist since returning from injury, but the performances haven’t quite been there for the Moose. – Dan 6 Farrington, Logan High: 5 Low: 7 — 0 He’s not playing at as high a level as last year, but he competes hard and out-hustles most everyone. Sometimes it’s enough to just not be bad. – Buzz 7 Ramiro High: 7 Low: 12 ▲ 4 With midfield injuries, Ramiro’s name is in Sharpie on the team sheet even if he’s out of position. Definitely one of the more talked-about players, even if it’s not necessarily positive. – Dan 8 Pedrinho High: 8 Low: 12 ▲ 4 Looks good off the bench, including sparking the FCC comeback. While he had a solid start in Seattle, other starts are pretty meh. – Buzz 9 Kaick High: 9 Low: 29 ▲ 5 He’s a fun player to watch, even if sometimes it’s car crash TV. Three yellow cards in his last four MLS games is a concern. – Dan 10 Ibeagha, Sebastien High: 7 Low: 11 ▼ 3 Playing fairly average, sometimes below his normal. Always competes and leads. Had a great goal at Cincy. – Buzz 11 Norris, Nolan High: 11 Low: 21 ▲ 2 Four starts in the period and a US U-20 call-up. Back to the bench with Marco Farfan back, BUT has Marco really been an upgrade? – Dan

Kaick on the ball against Seattle Sounders, April 12, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In The Mix

12 Lletget, Sebastian High: 4 Low: 12 ▼ 3 Even though he’s still hurt, the negative impact on the team due to his absence has raised his value in everyone’s eyes. – Buzz 13 Abubakar, Lalas High: 13 Low: 17 ▲ 2 Five starts, including a full back run, and you could argue the best in-form fit player with Urhoghide possibly injured. His shot in Seattle was something to see. – Dan 14 Moore, Shaq High: 6 Low: 14 ▼ 6 Moore is pretty up and down, leading to an average at best season so far. Solid outing at Cincinnati. – Buzz 15 Show High: 10 Low: 20 ▼ 5 A pair of starts, but Manuel Cafumana isn’t putting on much of a show. – Dan 16 Pomykal, Paxton High: 16 Low: 47 ▲ 13 Couple of subs, looked good and generated hype. The passing was elite. Then he needed games off? That’s concerning. – Buzz 17 Farfan, Marco High: 9 Low: 18 ▲ 1 Farfan is back, but it hasn’t exactly been a triumphant return. – Dan 18 Kamungo, Bernard High: 11 Low: 20 ▲ 2 Remains inconsistent. Good game at NY in the Cup, good half against Seattle, then poor against Cincy and gets lifted at the half. – Buzz 19 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki High: 13 Low: 21 ▲ 2 Tsiki is regularly getting minutes, just not many. – Dan 20 Sarver, Samuel High: 20 Low: 31 ▲ 2 NTSC’s captain and best player. He’s also the only one who looks ready for an FCD shot. 7 goals, tied for 5th in Next Pro. – Buzz 21 Delgado, Patrickson High: 16 Low: 21 ▼ 5 Patrickson isn’t getting on the field as much as Tsiki Ntsabeleng, but when he does he’s getting more time. Nice assist in Cincy for the late equaliser. – Dan 22 Collodi, Michael High: 14 Low: 22 ▼ 5 Got a Cup start against a lower-division team, then an MLS start when Paes was sick. He’s not going to see much PT unless Paes gets call-ups (or hurt). – Buzz 23 Garcia, Diego High: 22 Low: 26 ▲ 3 Picked up a long-awaited first team debut and got some great praise from Eric Quill. Grabbed a goal for NTSC in their Texas Derby. – Dan 24 Sainte, Carl High: 24 Low: 25 — 0 3 straight starts at CB in May for Phoenix Rising after starting the April Cup game at CB. Glad to see it. – Buzz 25 Chu, Leo High: 16 Low: 25 ▼ 6 Leo Chu has been out with a knee injury. He’s for sure a talked-about player, although that’s mostly surrounding his departure. – Dan 26 Carrera, Antonio High: 23 Low: 29 ▼ 1 One bench in May for FCD, such is the life of the 3rd keeper. – Buzz

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Paxton Pomykal in a True Brvnd hat. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Second Team

27 Scott, Tarik High: 23 Low: 28 ▼ 4 Another unfortunate injury (ankle) after three consecutive games seeing the field. – Dan 28 Ramirez, Anthony High: 27 Low: 28 ▼ 1 Being used by North Texas in the 10-Acosta role, but isn’t seeing any FCD love. Needs to start dominating that Next Pro level. – Buzz 29 Essel, Aaron High: 29 Low: 41 ▲ 12 Played every minute of the U-20 AFCON until he was sent off in extra time of their QF loss. A senior call-up for Ghana, and has asserted himself as a starter for NTSC. – Dan 30 Alvaro High: 25 Low: 32 ▲ 2 A regular starter for NTSC, Alvaro has made a few first-team benches. – Buzz 31 Sali, Enes High: 26 Low: 37 ▲ 6 Sali got his first two starts for Al-Riyadh and rewarded them with a goal and an assist. Is that enough for them to want him permanently and free up that U-22 slot? – Dan 32 Torquato, Josh High: 30 Low: 32 ▼ 2 Started 10 of 11 games this season for North Texas SC. Returned to LB recently after a string of games at LW. – Buzz 33 Endeley, Herbert High: 24 Low: 33 ▼ 5 After putting a good run of starts together for Colorado Springs, there’s chatter of a potential ACL injury that we’ll wait to hear anything official on. – Dan 34 Cisset, Momo High: 34 Low: 49 ▲ 6 3 straight starts since his return from injury. Still mistake-prone. – Buzz 35 Contreras, Jaidyn High: 31 Low: 42 ▲ 4 Gradually building his minutes back up, culminating in a start at Tacoma. – Dan 36 Sangare, Faisu High: 36 Low: 49 ▲ 13 Three straight starts since arriving, scored his 1st goal. and minutes later got his first red card against Tacoma. – Buzz 37 Swann, Caleb High: 31 Low: 37 ▼ 6 A start and a 52-minute sub appearance are encouraging signs, but it’s not the run of starts last month. – Dan

North Texas SC signs forward Faisu Sangare. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

In Reserve

38 Montoya, Nico High: 38 Low: 44 ▲ 6 Back-to-back starts and wins. Nice to see the 17-year-old keeper getting time. – Buzz 39 Pondeca, Tomas High: 33 Low: 39 ▼ 3 Pondeca made his second USL Championship start, but he’s been yanked at halftime in both starts. – Dan 40 Kaakoush, Isaiah High: 34 Low: 44 ▼ 6 Only one game (a start) since our last ranking, the return of Alvaro and Cisset has cost him PT. – Buzz 41 Bulkeley, James High: 39 Low: 46 ▲ 5 Made his way back to the bench after injury. Bulkeley will miss the next game for a New Zealand U-20 camp in Chile. – Dan 42 Gall, Gavin High: 35 Low: 43 ▼ 7 One game, a start, since our last ranking. – Buzz 43 Molina, Malachi High: 33 Low: 43 ▼ 10 Molina has missed the past two games through injury. – Dan 44 Baran, Daniel High: 29 Low: 44 ▼ 6 He’s apparently fallen behind Contreras at left wing. Three sub appearances in May only totalling 22 minutes. – Buzz 45 Aroyameh, Favour High: 45 Low: 52 ▲ 7 Three months after signing, his visa is finally completed. – Dan 46 Urzua, Alejandro High: 33 Low: 46 ▼ 4 32 minutes since our last ranking. The clock is ticking; this FCD Homegrown is on an option and hasn’t even sniffed FCD yet. – Buzz 47 Orejarena, Leonardo High: 37 Low: 47 ▼ 4 Two sub appearances since we last ranked for a combined 23 minutes. – Dan 48 Molomo, Zach High: 36 Low: 48 ▼ 3 At this point, he looks more like a paid Academy player than a Next Pro player. Maybe that will change this summer. – Buzz 49 Harms, JT High: 47 Low: 49 ▼ 2 Harms is firmly behind Nico Montoya at this point. – Dan 50 Sedeh, Sam High: 48 Low: 50 ▼ 2 Has yet to make a bench since signing, but Sedeh is about the future. No rush with this 15-year-old. – Buzz 51 Luccin, Marlon High: 41 Low: 51 ▼ 1 Nothing, nada, zilch. The younger Luccin is effectively a paid academy player. – Dan 52 Darub, Victor High: 45 Low: 52 ▼ 1 He’s now behind JT Harms and Nico Montoya at NTSC. And that’s when Collodi or Carrera aren’t taking the PT. – Buzz 53 Jesus, Geovane High: 48 Low: 53 — 0 Remember that guy? – Dan 54 Scabin, Kaka High: 44 Low: 54 — 0 Is it far enough away from the ACL that a return to training might soon be in the cards? – Buzz 55 Pepi, Diego High: 43 Low: 55 — 0 There’s some talk of Pepi returning with Texoma in the summer. – Dan 56 Newman, Enzo High: 15 Low: 56 — 0 Torn ACL in April. We shouldn’t see him till spring 2026 at the earliest. – Buzz 57 Cangiano, Gianluca High: 37 Low: 57 — 0 Did his ACL in March. – Dan

Favour Aroyameh finally arrives at North Texas SC, May 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Notes and Comments

Osaze Urhoghide holds on to the top spot, but will that be derailed by the injury that saw him leave the field in Cincinnati?

There are technically two winners this week, but there’s one real winner, and that’s Paxton Pomykal. Seeing the substitute board show the number 19 after 434 days out following a long-running meniscus issue is likely to be the feel-good moment of this season.

Faisu Sangare tied Pax with a 13-place jump in the order. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster made his first three starts and capped that off with a goal … and an almost immediate red card. Aaron Essel was only one behind coming off the U-20 AFCON and earning his first cap for Ghana’s senior team.

There was one double-digit drop as Malachi Molina missed time through injury. I suspect we’ll see a large drop next month with talk of Herbert Endeley sustaining an injury that may call time on his stay with FC Dallas.

June is a relatively light month with the Gold Cup and World Club Cup, but that won’t stop us from giving out some flowers and crotch kicks!