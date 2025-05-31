FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union – game info and lineup prediction

“Going in one more round when you don’t think you can. That’s what makes all the difference in your life.” Rocky Balboa

1st in the East Philadelphia Union (33 points, 10-3-3) comes to DFW to take on 11th in the West FC Dallas (17 points, 4-6-5) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco with a 7:30 pm kickoff.

Given FCD’s home record 1-4-1 (which is astoundingly bad) and the Union’s road record of 5-2-0 (which is astoundingly good, even better than FCD’s), this is going to be an incredibly difficult game for your Toros.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Josh Eastern, Jamie Watson

– Apple TV Spanish: Jesus Acosta, Carlos Suarez

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Léo Chú – Knee (Out)

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out)

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Osaze Urhoghide – Upper Leg (Out)

Suspension after 1 yellow: Kaick

Suspension after 2 yellows: Ramiro, Osaze Urhoghide

Philadelphia Union

Ian Glavinovich- Knee (Out)

Neil Pierre – Knee (Out)

Suspension after 1 yellow: Jakob Glesnes

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Over and over, we see the 4-3-1-2 outperform the 4-2-3-1, and over and over, we see Coach Eric Quill try and force the latter. But given the former gets better results, I’m sticking with that.

Sebastian Lletget is off injury, so I have him on the bench, which means either Pedrinho, Patrickson Delgado, or Show Cafumana will need to start since Quill clearly thinks Diego Garcia isn’t ready. I’m predicting Pedrinho – despite the fact he’s a better sub than starter – since he was the catalyst at Cincinnati. Quill probably should pick Delgado, though, as he would perhaps better fit the position.

Oz Urhoghide is out, so Lalas Abubakar is in with Sebastien Ibeagha. Marcao Farfan has come off injury and immediately back into “burn up Marco with overuse” mode that every coach here has used since Ryan Hollinghead was imprudently traded.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Philadelphia Union, May 31, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Bernard Kamungo

Pedrinho

Show Cafumana

Álvaro Augusto

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Logan Farrington

Nolan Norris

Sebastian Lletget

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for Philadelphia Union at FC Dallas, May 31, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Fotis Bazakos

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Corey Parker, Chantal Boudreau

4TH OFFICIAL: Joshua Encarnacion

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

More Game Info

FCD vs. PHI all-time : 8-2-5 (25 goals scored, 14 goals conceded)

: 8-2-5 (25 goals scored, 14 goals conceded) FCD vs. PHI home: 7-0-1 (15 goals scored, 3 goals conceded)

Longest Union unbeaten streak in their MLS history: nine games in 2023, currently at eight. Union is on a 10-game unbeaten streak in all comps.

FCD is 4-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 2-5-4 when conceding first

FCD has scored six goals in the first half and 12 in the second half.

FC Dallas is 2-2-3 when trailing at halftime.

FCD has had the lead at halftime just twice. (2-0-0). Dallas is unbeaten in the last 23 MLS matches when leading at halftime (W17, D6) since May 19, 2022.

Dallas is ninth in aerial challenges won with 195.

FCD is third in MLS in clearances with 145.

Dallas ranks 26th in xG across MLS with 19.65 xG.

Pedrinho is the third player with a goal and an assist off the bench in one game for FC Dallas in the last decade, joining Logan Farrington (who did it twice) and Franco Jara.

Léo Chú has the fastest speed recorded for FC Dallas this season at 35.3 KPH/21.9 MPH, ranking No. 18 in MLS.

Osaze Urhoghide is sixth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 42.

Ramiro ranks No. 71 across MLS in total distance covered with 147.22 km (91.48 miles).

Maarten Paes has fisted opponents’ crosses six times, which is tied for fifth across MLS.

Sebastien Ibeagha is tied for 19th in MLS in clearances with 23.

As you might be able to tell, the Union game notes are quite weak on interesting stats.