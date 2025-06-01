Allie Thornton grabs the USL Super League Golden Boot, leads Dallas Trinity to playoffs

Everything was on the line for Dallas Trinity on Saturday night, including a spot in the playoffs. 5,884 fans showed up at the Cotton Bowl to see Allie Thornton grab the USL Super League inaugural Golden Boot and lead her side to a playoff spot.

Trinity Coach Pauline MacDonald, after months of playing three at the back, changed formations to a diamond 4-4-2 with Amber Brooks in the single pivot. Brooks was outstanding in the game, controlling the midfield. She even shifted to center back for the last 28 minutes or so due to a shortage of defenders from all the injuries and call-ups.

Thornton took the lead in the Golden Boot race over Carolina’s Mia Corbin with a 20th-minute header off a cross by Tamara Bolt. Arlington native and SMU alum Thornton finishes the regular season with 13 goals to win the first ever scoring title for the USL Super League. Trinity shut down Corbin all night, and she finished the season with 12 goals.

As usual, Thornton gave all the credit to her teammates. “Tamara played a perfect ball. We were pumped up. Everyone was really excited to play well with what was on the line for the game. If this was going to be the last one, might as well make it the best one. We’re excited to make the playoffs.”

Allie Thornton’s teammates celebrate her goal against Carolina Ascent that won her the USL Super League Golden Boot, May 31, 2025. (Pic by Brett Patzke, Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

In the second half, Chioma Ubogagu netted what would eventually be the game winner with a tremendous cut-back goal.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the players,” Coach MacDonald said after the game. “Making the playoffs was our goal, and we want to continue to progress. We made history, and that is a huge part of the legacy.”

With the win and the draw between Spokane Zephyr and Fort Lauderdale United, Trinity makes the USL Super League four-team playoffs. Trinity will travel to face two-seeded Tampa Bay Sun FC in the Semi-Finals on June 7. All matches will stream on Peacock.

There remains a chance that Dallas Trinity could host the Final if they were to win and the four-seed Fort Lauderdale were to upset the Shield-winning Carolina Ascent.

Chioma Ubogagu and her teammates celebrate the game-winning goal against Carolina Ascent, May 31, 2025. (Pic by Brett Patzke, Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

Instant Reaction – 3 Things

Final 2024-25 USL Super League Standings

The top four teams make the playoffs.

Pos Team Wins Losses Ties Points 1 Carolina Ascent 13 6 9 48 2 Tampa Bay Sun 12 6 10 46 3 Dallas Trinity 12 9 7 43 4 Fort Lauderdale United 11 8 9 42 5 Spokane Zephyr 11 8 9 42 6 Brooklyn FC 10 9 9 39 7 DC Power 5 14 9 24 8 Lexington SC 4 18 6 18

USL Super League 2024-25 Playoff Bracket.

USL Super League 2024-25 Golden Boot Race