FCD bunkered their hearts out and grabbed a point even down a man on Saturday. Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us the pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Instagram at @daniel_m_photo. Daniel is available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

FC Dallas midfielder Anderson Julio (11) dribbles past a defender in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Shaq Moore (18) passes up the field in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Anderson Julio (11) passes into the box in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Shaq Moore (18) blocks the cross in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Anderson Julio (11) dribbles to the box in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Anderson Julio (11) brings down a pass in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (1) looks on as his team is attacking in the final minutes of the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Petar Musa (9) clears the corner kick in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (1) receives a pass in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) clears the ball in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Shaq Moore (18) defend the corner in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha (25) clears the ball away from goal in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Petar Musa (9) attempts to bring down a punt from FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (1) in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) prepares to take a free kick in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Anderson Julio (11) shoots toward goal in the MLS match against Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)