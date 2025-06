Dallas Trinity FC announces end of season moves, parts with 9 players

Dallas Trinity FC started their roster re-work for 2025-26 by moving on from 9 players.

Announced on social media as leaving Trinity are…

Madison White , Goalkeeper

, Goalkeeper Gaby Guillen , Defender

, Defender Maya Gordon , Defender

, Defender Julia Dorsey , Defender

, Defender Enzi Broussard , Forward

, Forward Athalie Palomo , Defender

, Defender Maja Hendrickson , Defender

, Defender Jenna Walker , Defender

, Defender Haley Berg, Midfielder

3rd Degree Take

The only name on here that I am surprised by and find disappointing is Julia Dorsey. I thought she played very well at right back over the bulk of the year. While she’s not an elite defender, I thought she was a piece worth retaining.