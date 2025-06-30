Dallas Trinity’s Charlie Neil named USL Super League Executive of the Year

The USL Super League has named Dallas Trinity’s Charlie Neil its Executive of the Year for its inaugural 2024-25 season.

Here are just a few of Neil’s and the club’s accomplishments in 2025.

Founded Dallas’ first-ever women’s professional soccer club.

Unanimous Dallas City Council approval to play at Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium.

First women’s professional soccer match played in Dallas, an international friendly vs. FC Barcelona Femení.

Qualified for the Inaugural USL Super League Playoffs, finishing 3rd in the regular season standings.

1st in the league in Inaugural Season Tickets Sold.

1st in the league in Consumer Products Sold.

1st in the league in Club Viewership (when including the Barcelona match).

Winners of the Visit Dallas “Can Do” Spirit Award for Sports.

Won Dallas City Council commitment to build a long-term Dallas Trinity FC Headquarters on Dallas park lands alongside the Dallas Wings (WNBA).

Community Partners with the City of Dallas, Dallas ISD, Dallas Park and Recreation, Dallas Police, Dallas Fire & Rescue, YMCA of Dallas, North Texas Food Bank, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, Texas Women’s Foundation, Girls Inc., and North Texas Disability Chamber.

Congratulations Chalie!