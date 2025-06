The FC Dallas performance vs San Diego FC was better than San Jose even if the result was still a loss. Our two normal photogs were out, so sometimes contributor Mike Brooks was kind enough to send along a few snaps. Enjoy.

You can find Mike on his website and Instagram. (He also shoots FC Dallas games.)

Petar Musa shoots and scores against San Diego FC, June 28, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Petar Musa and Lucho Acosta celebrate against San Diego FC, June 28, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

San Diego keeper CJ dos Santos fumbles a rebound against FC Dallas, June 28, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Sebastian Lletget scores against San Diego FC, June 28, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Sebastian Lletget celebrates his goal with Lucho Acosta against San Diego FC, June 28, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Sebastian Lletget celebrates his goal with his teammates against San Diego FC, June 28, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Sebastian Lletget celebrates his goal against San Diego FC, June 28, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)