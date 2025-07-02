Dallas Trinity re-signs seven players for 2025-26 season

Dallas Trinity FC has re-signed seven players for the 2025-26 season. Trinity sits at 16 players under contract.

Since, as usual, Trinity made the announcement on social media with no accompanying press release or article, we’re left to do some guesswork.

Are these option pick-ups, or were they all free agents and just re-signed? At least one of them was a high school amateur player, so did she sign a pro contract or renew her Academy deal? Was the Golden Boot winner, Allie Thornton, really out of contract and a free agent?

If we can pry some details out of Trinity, we’ll edit this space.

Re-signed Players for 2025-26

Sam Estrada, goalkeeper

Gracie Brian, midfielder

Chioma Ubogagu, midfielder

Camryn Lancaster, forward

Allie Thonton, forward

Cyera Hintzen, forward

Sealey Strawn, forward

Dallas Trinity Under Contract for 2025-26 Season

16 players, as of today, July 2, 2025.

Goalkeepers: Sam Estrada

Defenders: Hannah Davison*, Shadia Nankya (loan)

Midfielders: Amber Brooks*, Beborah Abiodun (loan), Jenny Danielsson*, Lexi Missimo*, Chioma Ubogagu, Tamara Bolt (loan), and Gracie Brian

Forwards: Camryn Lancaster*, Allie Thornton, Lucy Shepherd*, Sealey Strawn, Cyera Hintzen, and Rachel Pace*.

* Already under contract for 2025-26.