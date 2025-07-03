North Texas SC acquires Jackson DuBois on loan from New Mexico United

North Texas SC has acquired defender Jackson DuBois on loan from USL Championship side New Mexico United. The loan runs through the rest of the 2025 season and includes a buy option.



The New Mexico United Academy product DuBois signed with New Mexico United in June 2024. He was the second player in New Mexico’s history to move from the Academy to a pro contract.



The 19-year-old Albuquerque native played 4 times for Eric Quill at New Mexico. He’s made 2 appearances this season.



TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Jackson DuBois

Pronunciation: doo-BWAH

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: 02/22/2006 (19)

Birthplace: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Nationality: American

Height: 5’9” Despite what the press release says, he’s at least 6′.

Weight: 154 lbs

Last Club: New Mexico United

Transaction: North Texas SC acquires midfielder Jackson DuBois on loan from New Mexico United, with option to exercise a permanent transfer.

Jackson DuBois playing for New Mexico United. (Courtesy New Mexico United)