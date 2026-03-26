FC Dallas U17s for the 2026 Dallas Cup

It’s that time again, everyone, as the Dallas Cup starts this weekend. As usual, I kicked our coverage off with the side FC Dallas will field in the U19 Super Group at the 2026 Dallas Cup.

Now we move on to the U17s.

Reminder, this year, I’m only going to do the Academy boys rosters. I’m sorry for the Youth side, but with the ladies’ side of the Dallas Cup getting bigger and bigger, it’s just too many teams. I’m only one man, and last year was way too much. This year would have been worse with my move and current workload.

FC Dallas U17s – 2009 (with two 2010s)

Head Coach: Chuy Vera

FCD pulled Liam Vejrostek, Mark Drygas, Ahmad Odom, Jordyn Eason, Christian Wygant, and Sam Sedeh from this group to play with the U19s. Some of those names are pretty much never with this side anyway, but this is still their natural age group. 17s isn’t a “year of emphasis” in MLS Next, so those names often play up.

This group also lost Steel Cook to FC Cincinnati’s Academy this winter and Caleb Wegman to American football last fall.

Surprisingly not rostered, is the newest North Texas SC signing, Thomas Birchfield, who’s a 6’6″ keeper they got after he left Austin FC. This is his nominal age group for MLS Next, as he’s not really of use to NTSC yet. Granted, this age group (stupidly?) has five keepers if you count Birchfield, so someone… or really three someones were going to miss out.

The Buzz’s List

Angelo Caiafa Barrios – 2010. Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. Developed into a dangerous attacker and is now playing up a group in the Dallas Cup. Rapid climber, great mentality.

Alex Soria – US Youth International and a box-to-box 8. He’s the engine of the 2010s but has been playing up a ton. Firmly on my future pros list, but needs more time.

Trey Glosson – Tall, lanky, pacy, slashing, dangerous wing. You can’t teach speed. Terrific recruit in ’24-’25 from Solar SC.

Ninor Olu – A left back or center back with tremendous physical qualities. He’s played up a fair bit in the last year. Came out of ECNL, so he hasn’t been at the Academy level long. I’m intrigued by the upside.

Kyle Velazquez – There have been games I’ve seen this kid, and I just love his game. Then other days, he seems to vanish. If he can find some intensity and the right consistent mentality, I think he could have some great potential.

FC Dallas U17s for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No. Player Pos Class Notes 2 Kaleb Panozzo RB 2009 With FCD Academy since U12. 8 Pedro Dias 8 2009 Joined FCD in 23-24 from San Francisco Glens. Box-to-box player. 9 Diego Cruz RB 2009 Formally a winger, converted to RB, kept the 9. 11 Diego Echevarria F/W 2009 “Echy.” Puerto Rico Youth International. 12 Erick Vargas 8/W 2009 What a journey, left FCD for Solar, then to DKSC, and back with FCD for 23-24. 13 Juan Carrera G 2009 Younger brother of Nico and Antonio. 15 Kyle Velazquez 8 2009 22-23 addition from Solar SC. 16 Sebastian Aragundi CM 2009 With FCD since U12. Ecuador eligible. 18 Zac Fumtim RB 2009 With FCD since U12. 19 Luke Martey LB/M 2009 Recent Ghana U17 call-up. Mostly a left sided player. 22 Alex Soria 8 2010 US Youth International. Box-to-box 8. Class of 2029 from high school, so he’s young even for a 2010. 25 Austin Chukwu W 2009 Joined FCD in 22-23 from Alves, Spain. 48 Trey Glosson 9/W 2009 Joined in 2024-25 from Solar SC. Slashing wing, you can’t teach speed or a nose for goal. One to watch. 54 Anderson Grimm LB 2009 Joined FCD for 24-25 from Solar SC. Younger brother of FCD Academy grad Mason Grimm (SMU). 55 Pietro Orlandelli M 2009 Son of FC Dallas Technical Director Sandro Orlandelli. Joined in 2024-25 from SC Internacional in Brazil. 56 Ninor Olu D 2009 Joined FCD for 2024-25 from Diversity FC under Scott Sealy. 57 Angelo Caiafa Barrios 9 2010 Formally ECNL Red 10, moved to Academy in 23-24. 59 Dom Salm W 2009 Joined FCD in 23-24 from La TDP Elite. RB converted to wing. 60 Saul Rios G 2009 Was on the (not a real thing) FCD pro-potential keeper track, but seems to have topped out at about 5 foot 11. Sometimes listed as Saul Rios-Ponce. From FC Dallas El Paso. US/Mex eligible.

FCD U17 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket A

Date/Time Time Opponenet Location March 30 2 pm North Toronto Nitros OPDL DSP #5 March 31 2 pm Sports Paradize Soccer Academy Red Toyota #15 April 1 6 pm Dallas Texans ECRL Toyota #1

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.