FC Dallas U16s for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup

Now we take a slight detour from the Dallas Cup to the FC Dallas U16s, who, being in an MLS Next “year of emphasis,” are heading to the Generation adidas Cup.

The GA Cup also kicks off this weekend with U15 and U16 age groups at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

FC Dallas U16s – 2010 (with two 2011s)

Head Coach: Toto Schmugge

The 2010s have won the Dallas Cup twice, as U13s in 2023 and U15s in 2025. It would be great to see them take the GA Cup in 2026.

This group is mostly intact, with just two players – Alex Soira and Angelo Caiafa Barrios – up with the U17s. In return, they get two 2011s coming up, although in different positions.

A bunch of these players have been in US Youth ID camps.

The Buzz’s List

Benjamín Flowers – If you listen to the podcast, you’ve heard me talk about him. He’s the “best talent since Ricardo Pepi” in the Academy. Just made his North Texas SC debut at 14 years, 11 months, and 7 days (2nd youngest ever behind Steel Cook). He’s going to play up a group with the 16s at the GA cup. Can FCD keep him?

Christian Guillén López – The CB in whom I have the most interest in the entire Academy. He’s got the physical profile and the mentality to be the real deal. I expect him to be a homegrown out of the Academy, a rare feat for a center back. US U15 and U16.

Xavier Gómez – A warrior and competitor with a big game mentality and a goal instinct that wins games. Frequent Mexico Youth International.

Tamba Hallie II – The first time I saw him, my soccer brain went “wow.” He’s got the complete package of skill and talent… but too often he drifts in games. He needs to find that competitive fire to bring it every time.

David Jaimes – The keeper I’m most excited about in the Academy. A 2011, he’s playing up at GA Cup. He was over 6’3″ at 13, so he might be 6’5″ by now. He’s already seen 1st team training time.

Justus Jones – Captain for this group last year. Was a US U15 starter through the Concacaf Championship, got a US U16 “futures” call-up recently. He’s tiny and of serious quality. But he needs to grow some soon, or he’s going to get manhandled. It is possible to be too small.

FC Dallas U16s for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup

This roster was obtained from FC Dallas. So hopefully it’s correct.

No. Player Pos. Year Notes 1 David Jaimes G 2011 Over 6’3″ US U15. Sometimes listed as David Jaimes-Martinez. 6 Christian Guillén López CB 2010 US U15 starter for Concacaf Championships. Now US U16. 14 Johan Padilla Canales CM 2010 Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. 24 Dariel Orta CM/CB 2010 Joined mid-’24-’25 season from Dallas Hornets. 2024 Alianza Showcase MVP 26 Tito Salas G 2010 A.k.a. Eduardo Salas. 27 Patrick Arne CB 2010 With FCD since at least U12. The CB I’ve seen play the most next to CGL. 30 Titus Watson D 2010 New for 25-26 from Charlotte Independence. 31 Alvin Tabe F 2010 New 25-26 from Avanti SA. From Little Elm. 32 Justus Jones LB 2010 US U15 starter for Concacaf Championships. Had a recent US U16 “Futures’ camp. 33 Seif Awad M 2010 Captain. Joined FCD for 23-24 from Solar SC. 34 Xavier Gómez F/W 2010 Mexico YNT. Big game mentality. 35 Eli West F 2010 New for 25-26 from BVB International. 36 Robert Melvin II RB 2010 New for 25-26 from AC River (San Antonio). 37 Elijah Tayengo M/D 2010 New for 25-26, up from FCDY ECNL Red. 38 Ángel Monsiváis 9 2010 Came up in 23-24 from ECNL Red 10. Sometimes listed as Monsivais-Leos. 40 Nathan Ochoa M 2010 Joined mid-’24-’25 season from Dallas Hornets. 2024 Alianza Schowcase MVP 41 Neil Akem RB 2010 Younger brother of FCD Academy product (and GAM) Phil Akem. 42 Tamba Hallie II W 2010 Slashing winger. Game changer. 50 Benjí Flowers F/W 2011 US U15 Brother of Oregon’s Aaron Flowers. US and Mexico eligible.

FC Dallas U16 GA Cup Schedule – Group J

Date Time Opponenet Location March 27 4:30 pm Nagoya Grampus IMG #4 March 28 4:30 pm FC Cincinnati IMG #9 March 29 5 pm Vancouver Whitecaps IMG #11