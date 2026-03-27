FCD nabs Santiago Moreno on loan for remainder of 2026 season

FC Dallas has acquired forward Santiago Moreno on loan from Fluminense FC through the end of the 2026 MLS season, with a club option for a permanent transfer. Moreno will wear the #10 for Dallas.

Moreno will occupy a Designated Player roster spot and holds a U.S. green card, meaning he will not occupy an international slot.

“We are excited to bring Santi Moreno to FC Dallas,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. “He has consistently delivered goals and assists in MLS. We believe he is a strong fit for our group and an important addition as we continue to build our attack for the rest of the season.”

In order to acquire Moreno, FCD had to move to the top of the MLS waiver order, which meant sending $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in conditional GAM to the Philadelphia Union. (Pending receipt of Moreno’s International Transfer Certificate.)

Moreno joined Fluminense in Aug. 2025, making eight appearances with 1 assist across all competitions. Previously, the Colombian spent four seasons with the Portland Timbers (131 games, 20 goals, & 40 assists).

Internationally, Moreno has made two appearances for the Colombia national team.

3rd Degree’s Take

Given the context of how FCD and André Zanotta work, I think this deal is pretty good. On paper, the risk/reward ratio is solid. Unless the deal has a really dumb trigger on an auto-buy, the loan could always be ended at the close of 2026.

Moreno may be a DP on salary alone, but if he’s not, the reported loan fee of $600 would push him over. The reported buy price of $4.5 million (the same as FCD got from the same club for Lucho Acosta) to $5 million means it won’t cost FCD much to keep Moreno for 2027, and on, as the reality would be Fluminense just keeping the Acosta money.

At this point, the price is good, and if Moreno produces, the price remains good. Having seen him in MLS for a few seasons, FCD should have a very good idea of what they are getting.

Does he fit into the current Eric Quill tactical setup? Not perfectly, perhaps in the front two of the 5-3-2 or as one of the under-10s if Quill keeps using the 3-4-3. With Anderson Julio out for an unspecified (but perhaps longish?) time, the immediate future for Moreno will be filling those shoes.

Transaction

Full Name: Santiago Moreno

Pronunciation: san-TEE-ah-goh mor-eh-no

Connect with Moreno: Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: April 21, 2000 (25)

Birthplace: Cali, Colombia

Nationality: Colombian

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 150 lbs.

Last Club: Fluminense FC

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas acquires Colombian forward Santiago Moreno on loan from Fluminense FC through the 2026 MLS season with a purchase option and trades $75,000 in 2026 GAM and $50,000 in conditional GAM to the Philadelphia Union to move up the waiver order.