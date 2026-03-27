And now we shift back to the Dallas Cup with the next age group, the FC Dallas U14s. Dallas Cup is normally the first time I get to watch any given U14 FC Dallas side. Hopefully, I can find a stream.
Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19, U17
GA Cup U16, U15
FC Dallas U14s – 2012s
Head Coach: Adam Wells
This group won the Dallas Cup in 2025 as U13s. Can they go back to back?
Mateo Arriaga, Stephen Shevkunov, Danny Villatoro, and Angello Pastran are up from this group to play with the U14s at the GA Cup.
FC Dallas U14s for the 2026 Dallas Cup
This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.
This group is all 2012s as no players are moving up to it.
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Notes
|3
|Gabriel Tapia
|M/D
|Looks like he’s up from FCD Youth Red ECNL
|17
|Elliott Smith
|LB
|From Solar SC Pre-U12. Younger brother of 2010 Wallace Smith.
|32
|Kimani Bruno
|F/W
|Joined for ’24-’25 from Lamorinda 11 Orange (CA).
|33
|Evan Boyette
|CB
|Oct and Feb U14 ID Camp.
|35
|Luis Villalvazo
|CB
|New for DC 2025 from Cal Odyssey
|37
|Ricardo Reyes
|CM
|Sometimes Reyes-Navarro.
|39
|Jose Gil Flores
|Joined FCD in ’23-’24
|40
|Thiago Sevillano
|9
|Nice goal.
|41
|Jaxon Jimenez
|G
|Joined for ’25-’26 from Solar SC
|42
|Amari Johnson
|W
|Joined in ’23-’24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.
|43
|Diego Baylon
|M
|Joined for DC ’25 from DKSC
|44
|Cyrus Brown
|M
|Up from FCD ECNL Red for ’25-’26
|47
|Lorenzo Hernandez
|W
|Feb U14 ID Camp.
|48
|Lincoln Clark
|CM
|Oct and Feb U14 ID Camp.
|49
|Jeronimo Atehortua
|LB
|Atehortua Restrepo. One of two survivors from FCD South.
|52
|Andrew Trigueros
|CB
|One of two survivors from FCD South.
|57
|Dilan Almonacid
|New in Dec ’24-’25 from FCD East Texas. Feb U14 ID Camp.
|59
|Mason Bathurst
|M
|Joined recently from Dallas Texans, previously at DKSC.
|90
|Nicolas Khadunou
|CB
|Joined late in ’23-’24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.
FC Dallas U14 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket G
|Date
|Time
|Opponenet
|Location
|March 30
|4 pm
|Angeles Soccer Elite
|Toyota #15
|March 31
|2 pm
|Toca FC Elite
|Toyota #7
|April 1
|2 pm
|Atletico Dallas Youth Nwegbo
|Toyota #15