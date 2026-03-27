Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U14s for the 2026 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U14s for the 2026 Dallas Cup

And now we shift back to the Dallas Cup with the next age group, the FC Dallas U14s. Dallas Cup is normally the first time I get to watch any given U14 FC Dallas side. Hopefully, I can find a stream.

Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19U17
GA Cup U16, U15

FC Dallas U14s – 2012s

Head Coach: Adam Wells

This group won the Dallas Cup in 2025 as U13s. Can they go back to back?

Mateo Arriaga, Stephen Shevkunov, Danny Villatoro, and Angello Pastran are up from this group to play with the U14s at the GA Cup.

FC Dallas U14s for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

This group is all 2012s as no players are moving up to it.

No.PlayerPosNotes
3Gabriel TapiaM/DLooks like he’s up from FCD Youth Red ECNL
17Elliott SmithLBFrom Solar SC Pre-U12. Younger brother of 2010 Wallace Smith.
32Kimani BrunoF/WJoined for ’24-’25 from Lamorinda 11 Orange (CA).
33Evan BoyetteCBOct and Feb U14 ID Camp.
35Luis VillalvazoCBNew for DC 2025 from Cal Odyssey
37Ricardo ReyesCMSometimes Reyes-Navarro.
39Jose Gil FloresJoined FCD in ’23-’24
40Thiago Sevillano9Nice goal.
41Jaxon JimenezGJoined for ’25-’26 from Solar SC
42Amari JohnsonWJoined in ’23-’24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.
43Diego BaylonMJoined for DC ’25 from DKSC
44Cyrus BrownMUp from FCD ECNL Red for ’25-’26
47Lorenzo HernandezW Feb U14 ID Camp.
48Lincoln ClarkCMOct and Feb U14 ID Camp.
49Jeronimo AtehortuaLBAtehortua Restrepo. One of two survivors from FCD South.
52Andrew TriguerosCBOne of two survivors from FCD South.
57Dilan AlmonacidNew in Dec ’24-’25 from FCD East Texas. Feb U14 ID Camp.
59Mason BathurstMJoined recently from Dallas Texans, previously at DKSC.
90Nicolas KhadunouCBJoined late in ’23-’24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.

FC Dallas U14 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket G

DateTimeOpponenetLocation
March 304 pmAngeles Soccer EliteToyota #15
March 312 pmToca FC EliteToyota #7
April 12 pmAtletico Dallas Youth NwegboToyota #15
FC Dallas 2012s win Dallas Cup U13s in 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)
FC Dallas 2012s win Dallas Cup U13s in 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *