And now we shift back to the Dallas Cup with the next age group, the FC Dallas U14s. Dallas Cup is normally the first time I get to watch any given U14 FC Dallas side. Hopefully, I can find a stream.

Previous teams:

Dallas Cup U19, U17

GA Cup U16, U15

FC Dallas U14s – 2012s

Head Coach: Adam Wells

This group won the Dallas Cup in 2025 as U13s. Can they go back to back?

Mateo Arriaga, Stephen Shevkunov, Danny Villatoro, and Angello Pastran are up from this group to play with the U14s at the GA Cup.

FC Dallas U14s for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

This group is all 2012s as no players are moving up to it.

No. Player Pos Notes 3 Gabriel Tapia M/D Looks like he’s up from FCD Youth Red ECNL 17 Elliott Smith LB From Solar SC Pre-U12. Younger brother of 2010 Wallace Smith. 32 Kimani Bruno F/W Joined for ’24-’25 from Lamorinda 11 Orange (CA). 33 Evan Boyette CB Oct and Feb U14 ID Camp. 35 Luis Villalvazo CB New for DC 2025 from Cal Odyssey 37 Ricardo Reyes CM Sometimes Reyes-Navarro. 39 Jose Gil Flores Joined FCD in ’23-’24 40 Thiago Sevillano 9 Nice goal. 41 Jaxon Jimenez G Joined for ’25-’26 from Solar SC 42 Amari Johnson W Joined in ’23-’24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue. 43 Diego Baylon M Joined for DC ’25 from DKSC 44 Cyrus Brown M Up from FCD ECNL Red for ’25-’26 47 Lorenzo Hernandez W Feb U14 ID Camp. 48 Lincoln Clark CM Oct and Feb U14 ID Camp. 49 Jeronimo Atehortua LB Atehortua Restrepo. One of two survivors from FCD South. 52 Andrew Trigueros CB One of two survivors from FCD South. 57 Dilan Almonacid New in Dec ’24-’25 from FCD East Texas. Feb U14 ID Camp. 59 Mason Bathurst M Joined recently from Dallas Texans, previously at DKSC. 90 Nicolas Khadunou CB Joined late in ’23-’24 from Pre-ECNL Solar Blue.

FC Dallas U14 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket G

Date Time Opponenet Location March 30 4 pm Angeles Soccer Elite Toyota #15 March 31 2 pm Toca FC Elite Toyota #7 April 1 2 pm Atletico Dallas Youth Nwegbo Toyota #15