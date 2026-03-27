Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U13s.
Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14
GA Cup U16, U15
FC Dallas U13s – 2013s
Head Coach: Phil Gomez
This group is all 2013s, as no players are moving up to it. Most of the kids came through FCD North, and this age is just starting to get recruited with the first additions.
FC Dallas U13s for the 2026 Dallas Cup
This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Notes
|29
|Davis Folk
|RB
|Davis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk.
|34
|Caleb Vargas
|G
|Brother of FCD Academy product Nayrobi Vargas, who was a GAM. (Vargas-Valerio)
|37
|Chosen Williams
|F
|That’s an awesome name.
|53
|Sean John
|New for 25-26 from Solar SC.
|54
|Angel Garcia
|M
|55
|Enzo Orozco
|M
|56
|Zain Abdelfattah
|M
|New for ’25-’26 from NYRB. Previously listed as Zain Abel.
|57
|Parker Tyroch
|M
|59
|Steven Velasquez
|F
|Younger brother of FCD ECNL Francisco Velasquez.
|60
|Gage Folk
|RB
|Davis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk.
|61
|Vincent Rodriguez
|LB
|62
|Ryder Qualls
|F
|New for ’25-’26 from IRST Academy.
|64
|Andres Guillen
|LB/CB
|Younger brother of Christian GL, FCD U16. (Guillen-Lopez)
|65
|Isaac Aguirre
|CB
|67
|Damien Calderon
|CB/W
|I’m told he goes by “Keke.”
|79
|Creed Hickey
|F
|One of two survivors from FCD South.
|96
|Carson Harrell
|RB
|One of two survivers from FCD South.
|97
|Arturo Sarmiento
|New for ’25-’26 from Supra Atlético Español. Son of a soccer coach.
FC Dallas U13 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket A
|Date
|Time
|Opponenet
|Location
|March 30
|9:30 am
|Miami Stars Soccer United DP Elite
|Toyota #8
|March 31
|6 pm
|Cefor Cum U13
|Toyota #5
|April 1
|2 pm
|SGA Premier (MLS Next)
|Toyota #7