Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U13s.

Previous teams:

Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14

GA Cup U16, U15

FC Dallas U13s – 2013s

Head Coach: Phil Gomez

This group is all 2013s, as no players are moving up to it. Most of the kids came through FCD North, and this age is just starting to get recruited with the first additions.

FC Dallas U13s for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No. Player Pos. Notes 29 Davis Folk RB Davis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk. 34 Caleb Vargas G Brother of FCD Academy product Nayrobi Vargas, who was a GAM. (Vargas-Valerio) 37 Chosen Williams F That’s an awesome name. 53 Sean John New for 25-26 from Solar SC. 54 Angel Garcia M 55 Enzo Orozco M 56 Zain Abdelfattah M New for ’25-’26 from NYRB. Previously listed as Zain Abel. 57 Parker Tyroch M 59 Steven Velasquez F Younger brother of FCD ECNL Francisco Velasquez. 60 Gage Folk RB Davis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk. 61 Vincent Rodriguez LB 62 Ryder Qualls F New for ’25-’26 from IRST Academy. 64 Andres Guillen LB/CB Younger brother of Christian GL, FCD U16. (Guillen-Lopez) 65 Isaac Aguirre CB 67 Damien Calderon CB/W I’m told he goes by “Keke.” 79 Creed Hickey F One of two survivors from FCD South. 96 Carson Harrell RB One of two survivers from FCD South. 97 Arturo Sarmiento New for ’25-’26 from Supra Atlético Español. Son of a soccer coach.

FC Dallas U13 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket A

Date Time Opponenet Location March 30 9:30 am Miami Stars Soccer United DP Elite Toyota #8 March 31 6 pm Cefor Cum U13 Toyota #5 April 1 2 pm SGA Premier (MLS Next) Toyota #7