Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U13s for the 2026 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U13s for the 2026 Dallas Cup

Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U13s.

Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19U17, U14
GA Cup U16U15

FC Dallas U13s – 2013s

Head Coach: Phil Gomez

This group is all 2013s, as no players are moving up to it. Most of the kids came through FCD North, and this age is just starting to get recruited with the first additions.

FC Dallas U13s for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No.PlayerPos.Notes
29Davis FolkRBDavis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk. 
34Caleb VargasGBrother of FCD Academy product Nayrobi Vargas, who was a GAM. (Vargas-Valerio)
37Chosen WilliamsFThat’s an awesome name.
53Sean JohnNew for 25-26 from Solar SC.
54Angel GarciaM
55Enzo OrozcoM
56Zain AbdelfattahMNew for ’25-’26 from NYRB. Previously listed as Zain Abel.
57Parker TyrochM
59Steven VelasquezFYounger brother of FCD ECNL Francisco Velasquez.
60Gage FolkRBDavis and Gage are twin sons of NFL kicker Nick Folk. 
61Vincent RodriguezLB
62Ryder QuallsFNew for ’25-’26 from IRST Academy.
64Andres GuillenLB/CBYounger brother of Christian GL, FCD U16. (Guillen-Lopez)
65Isaac AguirreCB
67Damien CalderonCB/WI’m told he goes by “Keke.”
79Creed HickeyFOne of two survivors from FCD South.
96Carson HarrellRBOne of two survivers from FCD South.
97Arturo SarmientoNew for ’25-’26 from Supra Atlético Español. Son of a soccer coach.

FC Dallas U13 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket A

DateTimeOpponenetLocation
March 309:30 amMiami Stars Soccer United DP EliteToyota #8
March 316 pmCefor Cum U13Toyota #5
April 12 pmSGA Premier (MLS Next)Toyota #7
FC Dallas U13s (mostly) for the 2025-26 season.
FC Dallas U13s (mostly) for the 2025-26 season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *