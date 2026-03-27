Rodeo SC launches logo and club branding

Rodeo Soccer Club – the newest USL-1 team coming to North Texas – unveiled its official identity at the Silos in Celina, Texas, on Friday evening (more on that later). The logo and branding, which the club says were “created with the community through brand surveys and in-person listening sessions,” have resulted in a very Texas, very Rodeo set of images.

“For us, this brand reveal is about more than just introducing a logo to the community,” said Rodeo SC President and Founder Ben Watson. “It’s the result of countless hours spent listening, gathering feedback, and shaping something that truly reflects the identity of this community.”

The logos were illustrated by artist Casey Gaffney, a former Celina resident, and clearly honor the western history of Texas and the roots of rodeo in the Celina area.

“When I was given the opportunity to design the brand marks, I wanted to make sure the identity of Celina came through. I wanted the community to be able to relate to the club’s crest while making sure the team’s vision remained intact through the portrayal of these truly Texan elements,” said artist Casey Gaffney.

What follows in this space are the new Rodeo SC logos and the club’s explainers. Our take is down below.

Primary “Belt Buckle” Logo

The belt buckle shape represents strength, resilience, and perseverance forged through long days of hard work. A form deeply rooted in the identity of the working class, the crest stands as a tribute to farmers, cowboys, and the hard-working communities they represent. As a symbol of honor and achievement in rodeo culture, Rodeo SC carries this tradition with pride—both at home and across the country.

Secondary “Bull Rider” Logo

The ultimate symbol of grit, strength, and western heritage, the bull rider stands at the heart of the Rodeo SC crest. Honoring Celina’s rich rodeo tradition, its integration with the ball represents the meeting of “The Toughest Sport on Dirt” and “The Beautiful Game.” Branded onto the bull, the RSC cattle mark serves as a powerful stamp of identity and belonging—signifying pride, ownership, and the club’s deep roots in Texas culture. This fusion embodies Rodeo SC’s identity, where fearless determination meets the artistry of soccer.

Texas Flag Elements

Rodeo SC is a club that is proudly Texan and wears it as a badge of honor. With elements inspired by the iconic Texas State Flag, the crest reflects the values of independence, pride, and resilience that define both the state and its people. It serves as a reminder that Rodeo SC is deeply rooted in Texas soil, representing its community with unwavering spirit on and off the pitch.

Bull Rope “Heritage” Logo

Framing the crest from within, the bull rope is a subtle yet powerful nod to the sport of rodeo and the grit it demands. Symbolizing strength, control, and connection, it ties together the club’s western identity with its competitive spirit on the pitch. Much like in the arena, the bull rope represents the discipline and determination it takes to hold on and rise to every challenge.

“Cattle Brand” Logo

Rodeo SC Wordmark

Rodeo SC Wordmark

Fans can purchase new Rodeo SC merchandise at the team’s online store.

3rd Degree’s Take

I quite like it. The execution of the club’s style and vibes is on point. The rodeo and cowboys stuff, combined with a creative color palette, makes the whole thing work.

Well done, Rodeo SC, well done.

Rodeo SC Brand Hype Reel