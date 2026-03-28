Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U12 North for the 2026 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U12 North for the 2026 Dallas Cup

Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U12 North.  From the U12 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.

Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19U17U14, U13
GA Cup U16U15

FC Dallas U12 North – 2014s

Head Coach: Ricardo Cavalcante

This group is all 2014s, as no players are moving up to it.

This team has done some epic-sounding stuff.
In 2024, the first FCD team to advance out of their group at Iscar Cup. The “Group of Death” with Valencia and Rayo Vallecano, who were both previous winners of the Iscar Cup.
Youngest FCD team to win Copa Rayados.

FC Dallas U12 North for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No.PlayerPos.Notes
7David SeguraNew?
41Joslani PalmaNew?
43Trent MciverNew for 25-26
45Thiago Diaz
46Anirudh Nair
47Colt DesaiHas played up
48Enzo Berrizbeitia(Berrizbeitia Russo)
50Jude Elizondo
58Eli LathamHas played up
67Thiago RodriguezWas South at U11
77Endrick ClaiborneWas with North at U11, listed at South to start the season, now back with North.
83Eli EscobedoNew for ’25-’26
84Marco AlvarezNew ’25-’26. Brother of FCD 2011 Miguel Coriano? (Coriano-Alvarez?)
88Luke QuillCoach Eric Quill’s son.

If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.

FC Dallas U12 North Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket C

DateTimeOpponenetLocation
March 303:30 pmSting SC Brave ECNL RL NTX SarmientoDSP #15
March 311 pmLonestar SC San Antonio Red (Giro)Richland #12
April 18 amAngeles Soccer Elite 14XRichland #13

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.

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