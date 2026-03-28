Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U12 North. From the U12 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.
Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14, U13
GA Cup U16, U15
FC Dallas U12 North – 2014s
Head Coach: Ricardo Cavalcante
This group is all 2014s, as no players are moving up to it.
This team has done some epic-sounding stuff.
In 2024, the first FCD team to advance out of their group at Iscar Cup. The “Group of Death” with Valencia and Rayo Vallecano, who were both previous winners of the Iscar Cup.
Youngest FCD team to win Copa Rayados.
FC Dallas U12 North for the 2026 Dallas Cup
This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Notes
|7
|David Segura
|New?
|41
|Joslani Palma
|New?
|43
|Trent Mciver
|New for 25-26
|45
|Thiago Diaz
|46
|Anirudh Nair
|47
|Colt Desai
|Has played up
|48
|Enzo Berrizbeitia
|(Berrizbeitia Russo)
|50
|Jude Elizondo
|58
|Eli Latham
|Has played up
|67
|Thiago Rodriguez
|Was South at U11
|77
|Endrick Claiborne
|Was with North at U11, listed at South to start the season, now back with North.
|83
|Eli Escobedo
|New for ’25-’26
|84
|Marco Alvarez
|New ’25-’26. Brother of FCD 2011 Miguel Coriano? (Coriano-Alvarez?)
|88
|Luke Quill
|Coach Eric Quill’s son.
If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.
FC Dallas U12 North Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket C
|Date
|Time
|Opponenet
|Location
|March 30
|3:30 pm
|Sting SC Brave ECNL RL NTX Sarmiento
|DSP #15
|March 31
|1 pm
|Lonestar SC San Antonio Red (Giro)
|Richland #12
|April 1
|8 am
|Angeles Soccer Elite 14X
|Richland #13
DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.