Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U12 North. From the U12 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.

Previous teams:

Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14, U13

GA Cup U16, U15

FC Dallas U12 North – 2014s

Head Coach: Ricardo Cavalcante

This group is all 2014s, as no players are moving up to it.

This team has done some epic-sounding stuff.

In 2024, the first FCD team to advance out of their group at Iscar Cup. The “Group of Death” with Valencia and Rayo Vallecano, who were both previous winners of the Iscar Cup.

Youngest FCD team to win Copa Rayados.

FC Dallas U12 North for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No. Player Pos. Notes 7 David Segura New? 41 Joslani Palma New? 43 Trent Mciver New for 25-26 45 Thiago Diaz 46 Anirudh Nair 47 Colt Desai Has played up 48 Enzo Berrizbeitia (Berrizbeitia Russo) 50 Jude Elizondo 58 Eli Latham Has played up 67 Thiago Rodriguez Was South at U11 77 Endrick Claiborne Was with North at U11, listed at South to start the season, now back with North. 83 Eli Escobedo New for ’25-’26 84 Marco Alvarez New ’25-’26. Brother of FCD 2011 Miguel Coriano? (Coriano-Alvarez?) 88 Luke Quill Coach Eric Quill’s son.

If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.

FC Dallas U12 North Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket C

Date Time Opponenet Location March 30 3:30 pm Sting SC Brave ECNL RL NTX Sarmiento DSP #15 March 31 1 pm Lonestar SC San Antonio Red (Giro) Richland #12 April 1 8 am Angeles Soccer Elite 14X Richland #13

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.