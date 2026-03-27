Smoke, Boots, and a Belt Buckle: Rodeo SC Comes to Life in Celina

Before Rodeo SC owner Ben Watson ever reached the podium, the Rodeo Clowns had already made their statement.

Smoke poured from the rooftop of The Silos. Banners dropped. The crowd below, packed into the Celina venue on a brisk Friday night, looked up before they looked to the stage. It was the kind of entrance that takes a certain amount of nerve from a supporter group that hasn’t yet watched their team play a single minute of soccer.

Turns out, they’d read the room correctly.

The Silos are a natural fit for a night like this. The venue sits at the heart of downtown Celina, a gathering place in a town that has grown fast enough in recent years. On Friday, it was strung with people on every level, kids running the perimeter, cowboy hats mixed with soccer scarves, the sounds drifting from across the street where another venue had opened its doors for the overflow crowd. It felt less like a corporate event and more like a block party that happened to have a podium.

Rodeo SC, the USL League One club coming to Celina, Texas, held its brand reveal here Friday evening to a crowd that had signed up six hundred strong. The club cut off RSVPs a week early. Watson stepped to the microphone and took it in. “The turnout says everything about this community,” he said.

Watson founded the club on what he described as a simple idea. “We wanted a club to be built with the community, not just for it.” He talked about searching for the right place, looking for a town with energy and growth and people who were proud of where they called home. Celina, he said, checked every box.

Club CEO Jacob West grew up in the region and talked about Celina in terms that went beyond a pitch. “It’s a place built by people who work with their hands,” he said. “People who put in long days on their feet. Farming, ranching, building. That’s the foundation of this community.” West spent 24 years in the rodeo world, a life he described as shaped by faith as much as by grit. “You’re gonna get knocked down,” he said. “But when you do, you don’t stay there. You get back up every single time. That’s the same in rodeo. It’s the same in life. And it’s the same in soccer.”

The logo gave the crowd something tangible to hold onto. Artist Casey Gaffney, a former Celina resident, built the belt buckle crest with input from more than 700 locals who filled out surveys and attended listening sessions. A bull rider fused with a soccer ball. Texas flag elements woven throughout. “I wanted to make sure the identity of Celina came through,” Gaffney said. Celina Chamber of Commerce President Jim Scanner welcomed the club and kept it simple. “If there’s one thing Celina knows,” he said, “it’s grit.”

As for the clowns, the group is new, organized enough to execute a smoke drop, and still sorting out most everything else. Watch parties are being planned. A clown college is in the works to pull younger fans into the fold. “We gotta get some kids involved,” one member said. “They gotta be there for the next generation.” Rivals have already been identified, which is a bold posture for a club that hasn’t announced a roster. Holden Grant turned to show the back of his overalls, Corpus Christi and Chattanooga crossed out on the back pockets. “Y’all best look out,” he said.

Having a professional club in town means something specific to the people who already live here. “It’s not just having soccer right here in town,” one fan said. “We know that {American} football is prominent here, but soccer brought a professional team first.” The pride in that wasn’t abstract. It was the same pride that filled The Silos on a brisk evening in North Texas.

When the ribbon finally came down, a drone buzzed overhead trying to capture the moment. Kids pushed toward the front. Someone yelled for the clowns. The smoke had long since cleared, but the smell of it still hung faintly in the cool air over The Silos, over the cowboy hats and the families and the hundreds of people who showed up on a Friday night for a logo.