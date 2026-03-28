Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U12 North. From the U12 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.
Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14, U13, U12 North
GA Cup U16, U15
FC Dallas U12 South– 2014s
Head Coach: Tony Falcon
There’s a lot of movement on this roster, not uncommon for South. Even a fair chunk of North players from the start of this season. Perhaps that’s to balance out the number of players for a longer Cup?
This group is all 2014s, as no players are moving up to it.
FC Dallas U12 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup
This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Notes
|40
|Leo Blackburn
|Started ’25-’26 with U12 North
|42
|Joah Munoz
|Started ’25-’26 with U12 North
|44
|Igor Andreew
|Started ’25-’26 with U12 North
|49
|Joel Rosas
|New since the start of the season
|51
|Mateo Mettlen
|Started ’25-’26 with U12 North
|63
|Giovanni Juarez
|64
|Victor Munoz
|65
|Lawik Joundi
|Joined from Avanti.
|71
|Mykel Butler
|New since the start of the season
|72
|Sebastian Garcia
|New for 25-26
|73
|Dominique Gonzalez
|New since the start of the season
|76
|Ryan Brown
|81
|Nicholas Guardado
|New since the start of the season
|82
|Zaiden Meza
|New for 25-26
|?
|Caleb Timms
|New for DC 26?
|?
|Danny Olaye
|New for DC 26?
If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.
FC Dallas U12 South Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket D
|Date
|Time
|Opponenet
|Location
|March 29
|12:30 pm
|Chivas Denver SA Premier
|DSP #18
|March 30
|9:30 am
|WSC Academy Mex
|Richland #15
|April 1
|9:30 am
|Inwood SC ID Texas Elite United EDPL
|Richland #13
DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.