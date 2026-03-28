Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U12 North. From the U12 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.

Previous teams:

Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14, U13, U12 North

GA Cup U16, U15

FC Dallas U12 South– 2014s

Head Coach: Tony Falcon

There’s a lot of movement on this roster, not uncommon for South. Even a fair chunk of North players from the start of this season. Perhaps that’s to balance out the number of players for a longer Cup?

This group is all 2014s, as no players are moving up to it.

FC Dallas U12 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No. Player Pos. Notes 40 Leo Blackburn Started ’25-’26 with U12 North 42 Joah Munoz Started ’25-’26 with U12 North 44 Igor Andreew Started ’25-’26 with U12 North 49 Joel Rosas New since the start of the season 51 Mateo Mettlen Started ’25-’26 with U12 North 63 Giovanni Juarez 64 Victor Munoz 65 Lawik Joundi Joined from Avanti. 71 Mykel Butler New since the start of the season 72 Sebastian Garcia New for 25-26 73 Dominique Gonzalez New since the start of the season 76 Ryan Brown 81 Nicholas Guardado New since the start of the season 82 Zaiden Meza New for 25-26 ? Caleb Timms New for DC 26? ? Danny Olaye New for DC 26?

If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.

FC Dallas U12 South Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket D

Date Time Opponenet Location March 29 12:30 pm Chivas Denver SA Premier DSP #18 March 30 9:30 am WSC Academy Mex Richland #15 April 1 9:30 am Inwood SC ID Texas Elite United EDPL Richland #13

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.