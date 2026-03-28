Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U12 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U12 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U12 North.  From the U12 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet. 

Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19U17U14U13, U12 North
GA Cup U16U15

FC Dallas U12 South– 2014s

Head Coach: Tony Falcon

There’s a lot of movement on this roster, not uncommon for South. Even a fair chunk of North players from the start of this season. Perhaps that’s to balance out the number of players for a longer Cup?

This group is all 2014s, as no players are moving up to it.

FC Dallas U12 South for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No.PlayerPos.Notes
40Leo BlackburnStarted ’25-’26 with U12 North
42Joah MunozStarted ’25-’26 with U12 North
44Igor AndreewStarted ’25-’26 with U12 North
49Joel RosasNew since the start of the season
51Mateo MettlenStarted ’25-’26 with U12 North
63Giovanni Juarez
64Victor Munoz
65Lawik JoundiJoined from Avanti.
71Mykel ButlerNew since the start of the season
72Sebastian GarciaNew for 25-26
73Dominique GonzalezNew since the start of the season
76Ryan Brown
81Nicholas GuardadoNew since the start of the season
82Zaiden MezaNew for 25-26
?Caleb TimmsNew for DC 26?
?Danny OlayeNew for DC 26?

If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.

FC Dallas U12 South Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket D

DateTimeOpponenetLocation
March 2912:30 pmChivas Denver SA PremierDSP #18
March 309:30 amWSC Academy MexRichland #15
April 19:30 amInwood SC ID Texas Elite United EDPLRichland #13

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.

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