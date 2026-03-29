Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U10 North. From the U14 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.
Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14, U13, U12 North, U12 South, U11 South
GA Cup U16, U15
FC Dallas U10 North – 2016s
Head Coach: Andy Reyes
This group is all 2016s, as far as I know.
FC Dallas U10 North for the 2026 Dallas Cup
This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Notes
|14
|Xavian Beal
|15
|Braxton Belloso
|18
|Thiago Hurtado
|21
|Cristobal Davila
|23
|Josiah Arango
|24
|Preston Desai
|G
|Younger brother of 2014 Colt Desai?
|27
|Vasco Castaneda
|(Castaneda-Gonzales)
|30
|Aiden Quintanilla
|32
|Izaiah Moreno
|34
|Morgan Morales
|38
|Christian Chane
|New?
|39
|Sebastian Rodriguez
|On South to start season
|52
|Asa Mititel
|New/guest?
|56
|Roy Zuniga
|New/guest?
If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.
FC Dallas U10 North Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket D
|Date
|Time
|Opponenet
|Location
|March 30
|3:30 pm
|Sting SC Attack Sarmiento Elite
|Richland #14
|March 31
|1 pm
|TAG Soccer Gold
|Richland #13
|April 1
|8 am
|DKSC CENTRAL BLACK
|DSP #19
DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.