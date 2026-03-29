Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U10 North for the 2026 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U10 North for the 2026 Dallas Cup

Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U10 North.  From the U14 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet. 

Previous teams:
Dallas Cup U19U17U14U13, U12 NorthU12 South, U11 South
GA Cup U16U15

FC Dallas U10 North – 2016s

Head Coach: Andy Reyes

This group is all 2016s, as far as I know.

FC Dallas U10 North for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No.PlayerPos.Notes
14Xavian Beal  
15Braxton Belloso  
18Thiago Hurtado  
21Cristobal Davila  
23Josiah Arango  
24Preston Desai G Younger brother of 2014 Colt Desai?
27Vasco Castaneda (Castaneda-Gonzales)
30Aiden Quintanilla  
32Izaiah Moreno  
34Morgan Morales  
38Christian Chane  New?
39Sebastian Rodriguez  On South to start season
52Asa Mititel  New/guest?
56Roy Zuniga  New/guest?

If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.

FC Dallas U10 North Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket D

DateTimeOpponenetLocation
March 303:30 pmSting SC Attack Sarmiento EliteRichland #14
March 311 pmTAG Soccer GoldRichland #13
April 18 amDKSC CENTRAL BLACKDSP #19

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.

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