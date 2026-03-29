Continuing with the Dallas Cup and the next age group, the FC Dallas U10 North. From the U14 teams on down, I know very little about these players yet.

Previous teams:

Dallas Cup U19, U17, U14, U13, U12 North, U12 South, U11 South

GA Cup U16, U15

FC Dallas U10 North – 2016s

Head Coach: Andy Reyes

This group is all 2016s, as far as I know.

FC Dallas U10 North for the 2026 Dallas Cup

This roster was provided by the Dallas Cup this week, and rosters have been finalized. So I don’t think it can change at this point.

No. Player Pos. Notes 14 Xavian Beal 15 Braxton Belloso 18 Thiago Hurtado 21 Cristobal Davila 23 Josiah Arango 24 Preston Desai G Younger brother of 2014 Colt Desai? 27 Vasco Castaneda (Castaneda-Gonzales) 30 Aiden Quintanilla 32 Izaiah Moreno 34 Morgan Morales 38 Christian Chane New? 39 Sebastian Rodriguez On South to start season 52 Asa Mititel New/guest? 56 Roy Zuniga New/guest?

If you know anything about this team, shoot me a note.

FC Dallas U10 North Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket D

Date Time Opponenet Location March 30 3:30 pm Sting SC Attack Sarmiento Elite Richland #14 March 31 1 pm TAG Soccer Gold Richland #13 April 1 8 am DKSC CENTRAL BLACK DSP #19

DSP = Dallas Soccer Park – formerly MoneyGram.