Meet the FC Dallas U10s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.
There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.
FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.
FC Dallas U10s – 2016s
North Head Coach: Andy Reyes. Assistant Coach: Robert Fernandez
South Head Coach: Zach Loyd. Assistant Coach: Casey Loyd
Yes, the ex-FC Dallas defender and his USWNT alum wife.
As usual, this far down the age groups, no Buzz List.
FC Dallas U10 North Roster for 2025-26
This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.
If this seems like a lot of names at this age, that’s cause it is, at least in my experience.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|12
|Adriel Velazquez
|Another Velazquez brother (Kyle and Steven)?
|14
|Xavian Beal
|15
|Braxton Belloso
|16
|Micah Indiazi
|17
|Donovan Zetino
|18
|Thiago Hurtado
|19
|Sacha Obaid
|20
|Christopher Cortez
|21
|Cristobal Davila
|22
|Jonathan Olvera
|23
|Josiah Arango
|24
|Preston Desai
|G
|Younger brother of FCD 2014 Colt Desai?
|25
|Aaron Rodriguez
|G
|26
|James Kirby
|G
|27
|Vasco Castaneda
|28
|Lucas Córdova
|29
|Leonardo Silva
|30
|Aiden Quintanilla
|31
|Wellington Malikaew
|32
|Izaiah Moreno
|33
|Ethan Gutierrez
|34
|Morgan Morales
|35
|Levi Emerhirhi
|36
|Nick Huerta
|37
|Ethan Corbray
|38
|Ethan Ahferom
FC Dallas U10 South Roster for 2025-26
|No.
|39
|Sebastian Rodriguez
|40
|David Llamas
|41
|Theodore Abbey
|42
|Theo Smith
|43
|Theo Loyd
|Zack Loyd’s son. Played with U10s last season too.
|44
|Raul Chavero Sanchez
|45
|Dallas Bustamante
|Related to FCD product Joel Bustamente?
|46
|Raul Rodriguez
|47
|Santiago Torres
|48
|Erik Navarrete Jr
|49
|Elijah Threadgill
|Younger brother of 2015 Ezra Threadgill?
|50
|Andre Zapata
|G
|Younger brother of FCD 2015 twins Alez & Zavier Zapata?
|51
|Aiden Luevanos
|G