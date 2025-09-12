Meet the FC Dallas U10s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U10s – 2016s

North Head Coach: Andy Reyes. Assistant Coach: Robert Fernandez

South Head Coach: Zach Loyd. Assistant Coach: Casey Loyd

Yes, the ex-FC Dallas defender and his USWNT alum wife.

As usual, this far down the age groups, no Buzz List.

FC Dallas U10 North Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

If this seems like a lot of names at this age, that’s cause it is, at least in my experience.

No. Name Pos. Notes 12 Adriel Velazquez Another Velazquez brother (Kyle and Steven)? 14 Xavian Beal 15 Braxton Belloso 16 Micah Indiazi 17 Donovan Zetino 18 Thiago Hurtado 19 Sacha Obaid 20 Christopher Cortez 21 Cristobal Davila 22 Jonathan Olvera 23 Josiah Arango 24 Preston Desai G Younger brother of FCD 2014 Colt Desai? 25 Aaron Rodriguez G 26 James Kirby G 27 Vasco Castaneda 28 Lucas Córdova 29 Leonardo Silva 30 Aiden Quintanilla 31 Wellington Malikaew 32 Izaiah Moreno 33 Ethan Gutierrez 34 Morgan Morales 35 Levi Emerhirhi 36 Nick Huerta 37 Ethan Corbray 38 Ethan Ahferom

FC Dallas U10 South Roster for 2025-26

