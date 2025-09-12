Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Meet the FC Dallas U10s for the 2025-26 season

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Meet the FC Dallas U10s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U10s – 2016s

North Head Coach: Andy Reyes. Assistant Coach: Robert Fernandez

South Head Coach: Zach Loyd. Assistant Coach: Casey Loyd

Yes, the ex-FC Dallas defender and his USWNT alum wife.

As usual, this far down the age groups, no Buzz List.

FC Dallas U10 North Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

If this seems like a lot of names at this age, that’s cause it is, at least in my experience.

No.NamePos.Notes
12Adriel VelazquezAnother Velazquez brother (Kyle and Steven)?
14Xavian Beal
15Braxton Belloso
16Micah Indiazi
17Donovan Zetino
18Thiago Hurtado
19Sacha Obaid
20Christopher Cortez
21Cristobal Davila
22Jonathan Olvera
23Josiah Arango
24Preston DesaiGYounger brother of FCD 2014 Colt Desai?
25Aaron RodriguezG
26James KirbyG
27Vasco Castaneda
28Lucas Córdova
29Leonardo Silva
30Aiden Quintanilla
31Wellington Malikaew
32Izaiah Moreno
33Ethan Gutierrez
34Morgan Morales
35Levi Emerhirhi
36Nick Huerta
37Ethan Corbray
38Ethan Ahferom

FC Dallas U10 South Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

No.
39Sebastian Rodriguez
40David Llamas
41Theodore Abbey
42Theo Smith
43Theo LoydZack Loyd’s son. Played with U10s last season too.
44Raul Chavero Sanchez
45Dallas BustamanteRelated to FCD product Joel Bustamente?
46Raul Rodriguez
47Santiago Torres
48Erik Navarrete Jr
49Elijah ThreadgillYounger brother of 2015 Ezra Threadgill?
50Andre ZapataGYounger brother of FCD 2015 twins Alez & Zavier Zapata?
51Aiden LuevanosG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *