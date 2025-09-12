Texoma FC signs 18-year-old Aldair Flowers-Gamboa to an academy contract

Texoma FC continues to build for the future with the signing of 18-year-old Aldair Flowers-Gamboa to an academy contract. The Pittsburgh native has played for Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati academies in his career.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity and for the belief Texoma FC has in me,” said Flowers-Gamboa. “I’m ready to put in the work and give everything I have for the team.”

Flowers-Gamboa was with Philadelphia Union’s Academy at U13s and FC Cincinnati’s Academy U17 and U18 teams.

“When we had the opportunity to bring Aldi on trial, we were immediately impressed,” said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. “He still has a lot to learn and develop, but we are confident in his abilities. He is now in an environment where he can listen, learn, and grow in all aspects of his game.”