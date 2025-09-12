Meet the FC Dallas U11s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.
There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.
FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.
FC Dallas U11s – 2015s
North Head Coach: Pablo González
South Head Coach: Clementin Oancea
FC Dallas U11 North Roster for 2025-26
This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|73
|Sebastian Symonds
|74
|Noah Johnson
|75
|Luke Cuevas
|78
|Kaiden Haylock
|79
|Lucas Sergi
|G
|80
|James Alba
|G
|85
|Keaton Wells
|G
|86
|Crosby Sanderson
|87
|Kael Leite
|89
|Mikhail Dyuzhev
|90
|Lucas Maldonado
|Related to ex-NTSC Mikey Maldanado?
|91
|Eden Gopald
|92
|Robert Fernandez
|93
|Daniel Guzman
|94
|Gabriel Xavier
|95
|Joel Fumtim
|Younger brother to FCD U17 Zac Fumtim?
|96
|Lincoln Bledsoe
FC Dallas U11 South Roster for 2025-26
|No.
|Name
|Pos
|Notes
|1
|Christian Gongora
|G
|2
|Andres Rodriguez
|3
|Xavier Zapata
|Twins?
|4
|Ezra Threadgill
|5
|Landon Reyes
|6
|Royce Carter
|7
|Romeo Aboytes
|8
|Alex Zapata
|Twins?
|9
|Johnny Zavala
|10
|Jude Loyd
|Zack Loyd’s son.
|11
|Caleb Gutierrez
|13
|Abel Gomez
|G
|53
|Luis Lopez