Meet the FC Dallas U11s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U11s – 2015s

North Head Coach: Pablo González

South Head Coach: Clementin Oancea

FC Dallas U11 North Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

No. Name Pos. Notes 73 Sebastian Symonds 74 Noah Johnson 75 Luke Cuevas 78 Kaiden Haylock 79 Lucas Sergi G 80 James Alba G 85 Keaton Wells G 86 Crosby Sanderson 87 Kael Leite 89 Mikhail Dyuzhev 90 Lucas Maldonado Related to ex-NTSC Mikey Maldanado? 91 Eden Gopald 92 Robert Fernandez 93 Daniel Guzman 94 Gabriel Xavier 95 Joel Fumtim Younger brother to FCD U17 Zac Fumtim? 96 Lincoln Bledsoe

FC Dallas U11 South Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.