Meet the FC Dallas U11s for the 2025-26 season

The FC Dallas Academy teams started training for the 2025-26 season back in early August, with the season starting up in early September.

There doesn’t seem to be any major changes in the MLS Next system this year, but there have been a couple of coaching shifts in the FCD Academy.

FCD listed everyone on the rosters they gave me with their native age groups, so I will do the same here. But we know FCD was aggressive in moving players up last year, and I expect that to continue.

FC Dallas U11s – 2015s

North Head Coach: Pablo González

South Head Coach: Clementin Oancea

FC Dallas U11 North Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

No.NamePos.Notes
73Sebastian Symonds
74Noah Johnson
75Luke Cuevas
78Kaiden Haylock
79Lucas SergiG
80James AlbaG
85Keaton WellsG
86Crosby Sanderson
87Kael Leite
89Mikhail Dyuzhev
90Lucas MaldonadoRelated to ex-NTSC Mikey Maldanado?
91Eden Gopald
92Robert Fernandez
93Daniel Guzman
94Gabriel Xavier
95Joel FumtimYounger brother to FCD U17 Zac Fumtim?
96Lincoln Bledsoe

FC Dallas U11 South Roster for 2025-26

This roster is official from FC Dallas. Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change! Frequently.

No.NamePosNotes
1Christian GongoraG
2Andres Rodriguez
3Xavier ZapataTwins?
4Ezra Threadgill
5Landon Reyes
6Royce Carter
7Romeo Aboytes
8Alex ZapataTwins?
9Johnny Zavala
10Jude LoydZack Loyd’s son.
11Caleb Gutierrez
13Abel GomezG
53Luis Lopez

